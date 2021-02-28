‘RHONJ’ Star Defends Her Drinking in Season 11

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin addressed speculation that she has a drinking problem.

In a new interview, the mom of five joked about the “trouble” the cast gets into during her third season on the Bravo reality show, but she also made it clear that her drinking – which was teased as a storyline in the RHOBJ Season 11 trailer – is not an issue.

“I only drink during social events, and during the pandemic, there were none,” Aydin told OK magazine. “So when we did start socializing and social drinking, it’s like somebody who hasn’t drank in a long time, and now all of a sudden they are.”

Aydin admitted she didn’t always keep tabs on the amount of alcohol she drank while filming this season.

“I don’t know my limits or how fast the alcohol is going to affect me,” she said. “It crept up on me at times. Maybe I jumped in headfirst, but I think it’s amusing how people think I may have a drinking problem — I don’t.”

‘RHONJ’ Fans Were Concerned About Jennifer Aydin’s Drinking After Seeing the Season 11 Trailer

Your First Look at The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 | BravoThe Jersey 'Wives return for an unforgettable season. ►► Subscribe for More: bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► Stream Bravo Anytime: bravo.app.link/Bravo-YT ►► Watch RHONJ on Bravo! #RHONJ FOLLOW RHONJ ON SOCIAL Official Site: bravo.ly/RealHousewivesofNewJe… Full Episodes & Clips: bravo.ly/RHONJVideos Facebook: bravo.ly/RHONJFacebook ABOUT RHONJ: After tragically losing her father and ending her marriage, Teresa makes the decision to list… 2021-01-14T14:00:01Z

In the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 trailer, Aydin was seen admitting that she was “so drunk” at a party. Later in the clip, she fell over on a concrete patio after drinking.

In comments to the YouTube video of the trailer, fans noted that Aydin’s drinking looks “worse” than in past seasons. One viewer compared her to the hard-partying Snooki “in the early seasons” of Jersey Shore.

“Jesus. She definitely has a drinking problem,” another wrote.

“Yeessss! It’s painfully obvious,” added another commenter. “She downs that tequila like Kool-Aid.”

“It just looks pathetic and sad,” chimed in another. “Whether or not she has a problem she’s not a good drunk.”

Aydin has reacted to the footage of her drinking and revealed she doesn’t remember filming some of the RHONJ scenes because she was drunk.

“Those clips that you saw from that pool party that I don’t even remember — It’s all in fragments to me,” she admitted to Us Weekly.

In an interview with Celebrity Page TV, she added that she was “highly shocked” when she saw the Season 11 trailer.

“I’m going out and I’m socializing and I want to get turned up because I’m dealing with all of the stress of my house, from my kids, from my parents,” she explained. “Like I just want to let loose.”

Jennifer Aydin Admitted She Drank While Dealing With Her Family’s Pandemic Problems But Insisted She is Not an Alcoholic

RHONJ viewers will see Aydin’s personal family problems play out in Season 11. Her family’s jewelry business shut down due to the pandemic, and her father, John, moved in with her during filming, which caused a rift with her mother Josephine.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Aydin admitted that her drinking at a cast pool party came as she was dealing with a barrage of family stress.

“I haven’t been out in a long time,” she said. “I’m extremely stressed out with everything that’s going on. I’m at a party and I’m about to get drunk.”

But the 43-year-old also reiterated that she didn’t drink any more than she usually does while filming the Bravo hit.

“It’s not even that I was drinking more. You have to understand, I’m a social drinker,” she said. “I hadn’t been socializing in months, so [my] tolerance was non-existent before — like, it’s below zero. I don’t know how many drinks it takes to get to the center of a lollipop, OK? I don’t, so excuse me if I get a little excessive and get turned up because I don’t know what my limits are.”

“I’m not an alcoholic,” she added. “I just like to have a good time.”

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Blasts Kyle Richards