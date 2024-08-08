Jennifer Aydin Claims Something Major Was Deleted on Editing Floor

Jennifer Aydin says that the finale of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” was edited to cut out some important dialogue. Aydin, who has been a full-time cast member since season 9, got into an argument with co-star Danielle Cabral on the season 14 finale.

The incident happened during a dinner that Dolores Catania arranged. At one point, Cabral flew across the table to attack Aydin after she called Cabral’s husband, Nate Cabral, the one “with the boobs.”

Aydin now claims that it was Cabral who actually threw the first jab.

“How convenient that they cut out what she said about my husband first, triggering me to say that about her husband. Everyone there heard her and they all told her she should’ve never mentioned my husband first. But since you didn’t see that, figured I’d share,” Aydin commented on a fan page on August 5.

Aydin didn’t reveal what Cabral said about her husband, Bill Aydin.

Many Fans Reacted to Jennifer Aydin’s Claim That Danielle Cabral’s Comment Was Edited Out

Many fans responded to Aydin’s comment on Instagram and showed her support, regardless of who may have thrown the first punch.

“You ate her up!!! Plus you smiling at her tantrum was great!!” one person wrote.

“You are Class, Danny want ever you call her is just jealous if you…. Full stop.

You where so good, you are Perfect Housewife material,” someone else added.

“No worries Jen..we know how they edit stuff out. Rest assured you ate that clown up. And with ease. I feel on the floor when she ran in the bathroom sniffing and snotting,” a third comment read.

“I’m not surprised at the least. You have lots of support,” a fourth Instagram user said.

The 14th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” won’t have a reunion. It’s unclear what will happen when it comes to season 15.

Danielle Cabral ‘Collapsed’ After Filming the Finale Scene

Play

After filming what would become the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season finale aired, Cabral said she “collapsed.”

“When I left, I collapsed in my kitchen on the floor because it was so intense,” she shared in an interview with Bravo.

After the episode aired, Cabral took to Instagram to share that her husband did a photoshoot to show off his body.

“‘Sometimes I find myself wanting to clap back. Bite at everyone who barks at me. But then I look at those people, like really look at them…what kind of life they’re living. The choices they’re making. The things they do. Compared to who we are, what we do, and how we live. And that, itself, keeps me humble,'” Cabral captioned a post on August 5.

“‘Misery loves company, but we’re cut from different cloths, made from different sauces. Stay blessed and remind yourself that the evil-hearted never wins!’ To my husband, you are BEAUTIFUL, and I adore you. ‘Till the wheels fall off, baby!!! Thank you for being such a good sport,” she added.

In the accompanying video, Nate Cabral talked about his struggles with body weight that stem from his childhood.

READ NEXT: Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Talks Surprising Decision to End Relationship