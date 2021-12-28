RHONJ Star Jennifer Aydin Responds to Critics of Her Family’s Lavish Christmas Gifts

Jennifer Aydin gave fans a peek at her extravagant Christmas.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared an Instagram video of the elaborate Christmas tree at her Paramus, New Jersey mansion after she decked it out with stacks of designer gifts and bags.

The video, set to Michael Buble’s rendition of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” showed off the many gifts for Aydin’s husband and five kids and included luxury label items from Louis Vuitton, Hugo Boss, Ferrari Store, Hermes and more.

But some followers criticized the Bravo star for being an over-the-top Mrs. Claus. Here’s what she told them.

Jennifer Aydin Responded to Critics of Her Christmas Gifts

Aydin received mixed reviews for her Christmas shopping spree. After a fan noted that it looked like Mrs. Claus had been “busy,” Aydin replied that she had been at it since 4 a.m.

Others zeroed in on the designer bags and boxes under the Aydin Christmas tree.

“What’s in the Hermès box? Merry Christmas!” one fan asked.

“Everything has a label on it of course,” another noted.

Another critic called out Aydin for her lavish spread.

“You do know that there are countless people who today, even though it’s Christmas might not have a roof over their head or food to eat. Shame on you!!!” one person wrote.

But another fan defended Aydin and said no one should judge her on her gifts.

“You have a big family and lots of little ones. Soooo many cute things for them to open Merry Christmas,” the fan wrote.

Aydin responded to thank the fan and explain why she hesitated to post the video.

“Thank you!” she wrote. “And this is why I don’t post often! Everyone wants to ‘see’ and then when they do, they get all mad! It’s my page people! I just restrict them anyway!! And then they’ll wonder why they can’t see my stories anymore- lol. Since they’re so irritated by what they see, I can help them with that. Merry Christmas!!”

Aydin also revealed that the gifts she bought are not all expensive and that she wraps every single thing she buys even if it’s not a fancy item.

“They aren’t all expensive,” the RHONJ star wrote of the presents under her tree. “I wrap even the smallest gift, no matter the cost, so they have more to open.”

Jennifer Aydin Previously Said She Is ‘Not About the Money’

Aydin seemingly spared no expense this Christmas season when it came to her gift list and her holiday decorations. She previously shared videos of the whimsical, candy cane-themed décor that was designed for her by Christmas Designers of New Jersey. But Aydin revealed that she actually decorated the three towering Christmas trees in her house all by herself.

“I’m very proud of how it came out!” Aydin told fans, per BravoTV.com.

She also had matching Christmas pajamas made for her family, which she purchased from Amazon.

Aydin has long been criticized for flaunting her wealth, and she even referenced the idea with her RHONJ season 11 tagline, which was “Whoever says money can’t buy happiness, clearly doesn’t have my credit limit.” But she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that her tagline was originally supposed to be, “I’m the rock for my family, I just happen to be a diamond.”

“I recorded two taglines,” Aydin told the outlet. “One of them, the first one that got leaked, ‘I’m the rock of my family, I just happened to be a diamond.’ I thought that was it. It’s funny because the next day people were calling me saying the same thing to me, ‘I love your tagline.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I love it too. I’m so glad they picked this one.’”

“I was so happy when we steered away from the money thing because I feel like we’re all over it,” she added. “I’m so over the money thing. …. It’s not about the money with me.”

Aydin revealed that she was “disappointed” that Bravo ended up going with the money-themed tagline.

