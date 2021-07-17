Is Jennifer Aydin Going to Be Fired From ‘RHONJ’?

The new season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” has started filming, and the drama is alive and well.

At the end of last season, fans saw a huge fight between Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin that seemed to put a complete end to any potential friendship the two may have formed. Now, there are rumors that their feud could end up being the end of Aydin’s “Housewives” journey.

“The ladies of ‘RHONJ’ [started filming June 8, 2021] and a few of them are surprised that Jennifer Aydin was asked to return. After the reunion, Jackie, Margaret and Melissa were none too pleased to find that out, as they are not particularly friends with her right now. They are not looking forward to filming with her and haven’t seen or spoken to her since the reunion,” a source told Hollywood Life in early July.

Over the past couple of months, Gorga has shared some fun times with the ladies in the cast, including her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice. However, there is one person who has not made an appearance on Gorga’s Instagram — or, apparently, at any Gorga-hosted event. And that would be Aydin.

While anything can happen over the course of the next several weeks, it seems like Gorga is holding her ground and does not plan on interacting with Aydin if she doesn’t have to.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gorga Was Slammed by Fans for Excluding Aydin From Her ‘Pink Party’ Down the Jersey Shore

On July 17, 2021, Gorga shared several photos from a “pink party” that she held at her beach house down the Jersey Shore. As you can see from the photos above, all of the “Housewives,” including Gorga’s besties, Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs, are in the photos and appear to be having a blast. Also, rumored “RHONJ” newcomer Traci Barber has officially made her first appearance with the ladies.

However, noticeably missing from the photos is Aydin — the only “RHONJ” star to not attend the soiree. Fans were quick to notice that Aydin was missing, and took to the comments section of the post to light Gorga up. Most fans simply asked “where is Jen?” but others took it even further.

“Without Jen ya’ll are gonna lose viewers [you], Jackie, and Marge are boring to watch,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Ok I’m not the biggest fan of Jennifer but I don’t like not seeing her in group activities just like I didn’t like seeing Jackie not in group activities last year,” added another.

“If you catty b*tches spend the whole season trying to ice Jennifer out then you better be prepared to experience a wrath from the viewers like no other. Nobody wants to watch Melissa, Jackie, and Marge kissing each other’s asses all season again,” wrote a third.

Reports That the Whole Cast Is Upset With Aydin Have Been Circulating

While it’s unknown why Aydin wasn’t in Gorga’s recent photos — it’s possible that she just couldn’t make it to the party, or perhaps she decided that she didn’t want to attend — this isn’t the first time that Gorga has shared a post with other “Housewives” excluding Aydin. On June 16, 2021, she posted a photo of the ladies from a pride event — and fans wondered why Aydin wasn’t in those pictures, too.

Back in May, Hollywood Life reported that the whole cast was unhappy with Aydin — and that the fights that fans saw on screen were not at all scripted.

“There’s a weird energy going on with the group when it comes to Jen Aydin. The fighting at the reunion is 100 percent real,” a source told the outlet.

It seems safe to assume that if Aydin cannot repair these broken relationships (or, perhaps she doesn’t want to), Bravo may reconsider her role on the show. After all, she will have to film with the other women, and if they all refuse to hang out with each other, well, that could cause Andy Cohen to make a decision about Aydin’s future with the franchise.

For what it’s worth, Aydin has only posted one photo on Instagram with another “RHONJ” cast member — Giudice — since wrapping last season.

READ NEXT: Jennifer Aydin Is ‘Fake & Conniving’ Says Melissa Gorga in Epic Rant