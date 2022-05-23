Jennifer Aydin Taken to the Emergency Room in Mexico

Jennifer Aydin is on vacation in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, celebrating Teresa Giudice’s 50th birthday. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star ended up injuring her foot and needed to seek emergency medical treatment.

On May 22, 2022, Aydin shared a series of videos on her Instagram Stories, explaining that she injured her foot. In one video, a woman can be seen wrapping Aydin’s foot in a bandage and adding some kind of splint. In another video, Aydin is in the backseat of a car on the way to a nearby hospital.

“So, we’re in the car… we’re going to the hospital,” Aydin said. “This is what happened to my foot,” she continued, holding her bandaged foot up. “I broke my toe and they said I need an x-ray. And I want to wait until I get back home tomorrow cuz that’s much easier, but they said that it’s not safe to get on a plane with that in case it’s fractured because it could cause a blood clot,” she explained.

Aydin Was in Good Spirits Despite the Long Car Ride & Subsequent Hospital Visit

Aydin explained that she was playing it safe because she didn’t want a blood clot that could potentially lead to her having a stroke. She said that the car ride to the nearest hospital was 30 minutes away, and she asked the driver to put on a “good playlist.”

Upon arriving to the hospital, Aydin filmed inside the emergency room. She laid on a cot in the room and was treated by a male nurse who checked her vitals before she had x-rays taken of her foot.

Aydin removed the bandage to show the doctor that her second toe was bruised and swollen. After the x-rays were completed and the doctor had a look, Aydin shared a photo of her x-rays and said that her toe was, in fact, fractured.

Aydin Was Told That Her Toe Would Heal on its Own

Before heading back to the hotel, Aydin got her foot bandaged up and was given a boot to wear. She was told that she should be careful when walking on it — to ensure that she doesn’t bump ir or hit it — but that it would heal on its own.

Aydin shared a photo of herself sitting in a wheelchair in her boot while waiting for her ride back to the hotel.

Aydin shared a photo of her x-ray on Instagram shortly after her hospital visit.

“Oh well…. It could always be worse- just gotta keep it moving- even with a limp,” she captioned the upload. The x-ray showed a clear line that indicated a fracture that ran diagonally across her toe.

Several people, including Teresa Giudice, commented on the post and wished Aydin well.

“Love you girl and you’re still unstoppable,” Giudice wrote.

“Wishing you a super speedy recovery queeen!” a fan added.

“Party girl having so much fun, speedy recovery,” someone else commented.

“Hope you get better love,” a fourth person said, adding a red heart emoji.

