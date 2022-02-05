Jennifer Aydin Gets Plastic Surgery Reversed

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer Aydin has been transparent regarding her decision to undergo plastic surgery. During the premiere of the show’s twelfth season, which aired on February 1, 2022, the reality television star shared that she had undergone a chin augmentation and a rhinoplasty during a May 2021 trip to Turkey, where her brother, Michael, lives. She also explained that she decided to not have her husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, perform the surgeries.

“I went to a doctor in Turkey that I found on Instagram over a year ago because after having my tummy tuck last year with Bill, he told me I was the worst patient in the world and he was never doing surgery on me ever again,” shared the Bravo star.

BravoTV.com reported that Aydin revealed that she got her chin implant removed on her Instagram Stories. The publication noted that New Jersey-based plastic surgeon Dr. Ramtin Kassir did the chin explant.

“I had my chin implant taken out today. Looking good already,” disclosed Aydin on January 31, 2022.

According to BravoTV.com, Aydin had been unhappy with the results of her chin augmentation for quite some time. While speaking to Bravo Insider in July 2022, she shared that she did not like the look of her chin and had planned on removing it.

“Worst comes to worst, I’m just gonna take it out… I was told that [a chin implant] is very easy to take out. They don’t file your real chin at all. They just kind of attach it. It’s just a matter of removing it,” stated the reality television star.

Jennifer Aydin Spoke About Her Chin Implant on a Podcast

Aydin shared similar sentiments about her chin implant during a February appearance on Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. She revealed that she was “waiting for [her] chin to settle.”

“I really am not that happy with my chin. I may take it out. I’m not sure. I’m not sure, I have to wait a year, you know, all types of plastic surgery, you should wait a year before any type of revision. But trust and believe I will be honest about it if I ever do anything,” stated the reality television personality.

The 44-year-old also shared her reasoning to get a rhinoplasty. She explained that she “just wanted it to look like how [she] looked in filters” on social media.

“I think what everybody’s ultimate goal is,” shared Aydin.

Jennifer Aydin Addressed ‘RHONJ’ Fans on Instagram

On February 1, Aydin took to Instagram to address “RHONJ” fans who may have an issue with her appearance during the show’s twelfth season.

“I’m totally aware of the criticism some of you may have after you see my face tonight. I had them too! Keep in mind that it was exactly 4 weeks after the date of my surgery. My face was still swollen and numb and it was hard to move, speak or smile,” read a portion of the post’s caption.

She also shared that she likes the results of her rhinoplasty.

“[M]y nose has settled in nicely and is looking better every day,” wrote the “RHONJ” star.

