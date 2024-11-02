RHONJ Star Criticizes Tamra Judge’s RHOC Comeback

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer Aydin is unhappy with “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge.

During an October 2024 interview on Judge’s castmate and former friend, Vicki Gunvalson‘s podcast, “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast,” Aydin said she did not appreciate how Judge has behaved on RHOC seasons 17 and 18. Aydin referenced that Judge returned to RHOC for season 17 after a two-year absence.

“I found her entertaining at times on that [expletive] show, before she had the thirsty comeback. When she didn’t have to, like, work for her check, she was good. But now, this, like, comeback, epic fail. Epic fail,” said Aydin on Gunvalson’s podcast.

Aydin also noted that Judge has made negative comments about her in the press.

“Guess what, I don’t even know her. I don’t even know her. And I wouldn’t have even said anything if she hadn’t have started with me. She started with me out of nowhere, saying I should be fired. Saying I was disgusting and obnoxious. [Expletive] I don’t know you. I don’t know you. You are [expletive] trash and a half, honey,” said Aydin during the podcast episode.

Tamra Judge Said She Did Not Believe Jennifer Aydin Will Return to RHONJ

Judge said she did not believe Aydin will be asked back to RHONJ following season 14 in an August 2024 interview on Page Six’s podcast “Virtual Reali-Tea.” Judge stated that Aydin “just rubs [her] the wrong way,” which she felt safe to say because she believes “she’s never going to be back” on RHONJ.

The official casting of RHONJ season 15 has not yet been announced.

In addition, during a June 2024 episode of her podcast “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp, Judge said she found Aydin annoying on RHONJ.

“Jen bothers the [expletive] out of me. If I never see her on TV again, it would be too soon. She just bugs me,” said Judge on the podcast episode.

Judge also said she took issue with Aydin’s decision to repeatedly mention her wealth on RHONJ in an August 2024 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, as reported by Page Six.

“[Aydin’s] desire to brag about money is disgusting. Absolutely disgusting,” said Judge on her podcast.

Tamra Judge Opened up About the Backlash She Received From RHOC Fans in October 2024

Reality Blurb reported that Judge opened up about the backlash she received from RHOC season 18 viewers during an October 2024 episode of “The Weekly Scoop with CJ.” Judge said she was upset about negative comments social media users have made about her.

“I think the hardest thing is, like, these people are saying such nasty horrible things and calling me mean. Like look in the mirror,” said Judge.

According to Judge, Bravo executives encouraged her to ignore intense criticism from fans.

“One thing that Bravo told me, they’re like, ‘Don’t even worry about them. Like they’re three percent of our viewers.’ Only three percent. And the loudest and the meanest,'” said Judge during the October 2024 interview.

In addition, Judge said she finds behavior from certain social media users deplorable.

“The comments to people and talking about people’s weight and their looks and all. It’s just –death threats. That is just gross. I think they need to change the laws,” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Reacted to Some Fans Wanting Her to Be Fired

In the August 27 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge shared her thoughts about some Bravo viewers calling for her firing because of her behavior in RHOC season 18. As fans are aware, Judge was at odds with her co-stars, Shannon Beador and Jennifer Pedranti during the show’s 18th season.

Judge noted that she was fired following RHOC season 15.

“I [got] fired. And people wanted me fired. And then everybody was up in arms. ‘Bring her back.’ And then they brought me back. And then they’re like, ‘Oh my god, she’s so mean. Fire her!’” said Judge on her podcast.

In addition, Judge said she does not believe she is a “villain.”

“I will tell you the truth. Maybe my delivery isn’t sweet as pie. But that’s how I am. That’s how I’m wired,” said Judge.