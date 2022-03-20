Jennifer Aydin Confronts Her Husband About Affair on New RHONJ Episode

Hopefully, her husband won’t end up in the pool.

In a sneak peek posted by Bravo for the upcoming March 22 episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Jennifer Aydin admits to her husband, Bill Aydin, that she has been upset and “breaking down” over his past affair. During the season premiere, Margaret Josephs revealed that Aydin’s husband had a two-year-long affair with a pharmaceutical rep a number of years ago.

“I mean, really, truth be told, you and I never dealt with it, I just kept it moving,” Aydin tells her husband in the clip. “And for me, at the time, that was the best way to cope, but now having to deal with it, I find myself breaking down a lot. You know, I just want to make sure that we’re good or that we do what needs to be done in order to get good.”

Aydin continued, “You know, I was disappointed that you didn’t defend me… but you redeemed yourself at boy’s night.”

“What, do you have doubts that I’m there for you?” Aydin’s husband replied.

“Yeah. Sometimes you just sit there and you’re so passive,” Aydin explained, referencing their relationship with the other cast members. “When and if you ever are around them again, show them and say, ‘I love my wife, I’m lucky she stayed.'”

Aydin Explained Why She Stayed With Her Husband After the Affair

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in February 2022, Aydin explained why she decided to stay with her husband after the affair. Aydin was pregnant with her fourth child at the time.

“I don’t want to, in essence, punish myself or my child for something that [Bill] did,” Aydin revealed to the outlet. “I’m going to take one for the team and let us go through the motions of all the happy things and happy times. … And it’s worked for us. It made our relationship stronger. He was trying so hard for months and months and months to win back my trust. And he did. And I started paying more attention to him. We started doing more romantic things together. I feel that ultimately it made our relationship stronger.”

Josephs Claimed That She Knew About Aydin’s Affair ‘for Years’

Even though Aydin might not have been aware that Josephs knew about the affair, Josephs explained that she had heard rumors “off the fly” about Aydin’s husband. Josephs and Aydin never really got along on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” and last year things seemed to come to a head between them at the reunion last season.