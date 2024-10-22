‘Real Housewives’ Star Says She Wanted to Embarrass Her Husband After His Affair

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer Aydin shared how she felt when she found out that her husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, had an affair with a pharmaceutical representative over a decade ago.

During an appearance on the October 21 episode of “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson‘s podcast “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast,” Aydin referenced that her castmate Margaret Josephs let RHONJ viewers know that Bill Aydin had an affair during the show’s 12th season. While speaking to Gunvalson, Aydin said she is still not sure how Josephs knew about her husband’s affair. She said, however, that Josephs “was friends with people at this practice that this affair happened at.”

“I will say that when the affair happened, I did write an email blast to the office manager, talking about the home wrecker that they let into their office,” said Aydin during the podcast episode.

She stated that she “was a woman scorned” and “was very hurt” because of her husband’s behavior.

“I did let his practice know. Because obviously, I wanted to embarrass him,” said Aydin.

Aydin clarified she only told one other person, beside the office manager, about her husband’s affair. She said she let her friend know about the situation because she lived in Miami, where her husband was visiting for a conference following his affair.

“He had to go. And he was meeting up with a colleague whose wife was this woman. I had told her what happened. And then she was like you should come with him,” said Aydin during the podcast episode.

Jennifer Aydin Explained Why She Decided to Forgive Her Husband

While recording the “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast,” Aydin explained why she decided to forgive her husband following his affair. She said she and Bill Aydin, the father of her five children, Justin, Gabby, Olivia, Christian, and Jacob, “are both committed to the commitment.”

“We both continuously strive to make each other happy,” continued Aydin.

Aydin also said her husband did not want to end their relationship after his affair.

“He didn’t want to give up. I didn’t want to give up. I thought ‘Okay, just because he did a bad thing, people make mistakes and this is the father of my children. And I should not just penalize him on one mistake.’ He treats me very well. He’s very respectful,” said Aydin during the October 2024 interview.

She also shared why she believed the affair occurred. She said she thinks her husband “was feeling himself” and he “was making money.” Aydin also noted she was “pregnant with [her] fourth child” when he had the affair.

“I had three other kids, under five. And maybe there’s part of me, I wasn’t paying attention to him. This is true. Like, I was always tired. The kids always came first. Whatever, it was the perfect storm. We dealt with it,” said Aydin.

Jennifer Aydin Said She Does Not Bring up Her Husband’s Affair

During the “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast” interview, Aydin said she has chosen to never bring up her husband’s affair when they have arguments.

Aydin made similar comments while speaking to OK! Magazine in August 2024.

“When you forgive, you can’t keep bringing up a thing that hurt your family — it will only cause a vicious cycle. He’s a good man that did a bad thing. A mistake that he’s so embarrassed and sorry about that I hate even mentioning it to him,” said Aydin to OK! Magazine.

Jennifer Aydin Said She Regretted Confirming Her Husband’s Affair on RHONJ

During an appearance on a February 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Aydin said she regretted confirming that her husband had an affair in RHONJ season 12, which premiered in 2022. She explained that her children and her “in-laws are very upset with [her husband].”

She said, however, that she does believe “there’s power in [her] story.” In addition, Aydin said she and her husband, whom she wed in 2002, “ultimately have a happy ending.”