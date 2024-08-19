‘Real Housewives’ Star Says Her Husband Was Worried She’d Leave Him After Affair

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer Aydin got candid about her relationship with her husband of over 20 years, Dr. Bill Aydin.

In an August 2024 interview with OK! Magazine, Jennifer Aydin discussed her husband’s affair, which happened more than a decade ago. RHONJ star Margaret Josephs, revealed to viewers that Bill Aydin cheated on his wife during the show’s 12th season, which aired in 2022.

While speaking to OK! Magazine, Jennifer Aydin stated that her husband’s affair “last[ed] a month or two.” She also said he had cheated on her “only with one girl.”

The mother of five also said Bill Aydin was concerned she would end their marriage during their first conversation regarding his infidelity.

“He sat there and took my wrath and was so nervous I was going to leave him. I’m the one who decided to make it work,” said Jennifer Aydin to OK! Magazine.

She clarified that the outcome would be different if he had another affair.

“At this stage in my life, there’s no way I’d ever stay if he did it to me again — ever. And he knows that — and he tries every day to make me happy,” said the RHONJ personality.

Jennifer Aydin also said she made the choice to rarely bring up the affair “for the sake of [their] relationship.”

“When you forgive, you can’t keep bringing up a thing that hurt your family — it will only cause a vicious cycle. He’s a good man that did a bad thing. A mistake that he’s so embarrassed and sorry about that I hate even mentioning it to him,” said Jennifer Aydin to the publication.

In addition, she stated that she does not believe her husband is “a cheater.” Rather, she described him as “a man who cheated.”

“He just got caught up in a moment with someone who was extremely flirty and he got away from himself,” said Jennifer Aydin.

Jennifer Aydin Spoke About Bill Aydin’s Affair During the Season 12 Reunion

Jennifer Aydin discussed her husband’s affair during the RHONJ season 12 reunion. She said she discovered that he was romantic with another woman for “over two months.” According to Jennifer Aydin, after she found out about Bill Aydin’s affair, she asked if he wanted “a divorce.”

“And he said, ‘Absolutely not. I want you to forgive me,'” recalled Jennifer Aydin.

She then said a trip to Miami “reignited” their relationship after her husband’s affair.

“When we left that trip, we were stronger than ever. And I turned around and I’m like, ‘I’m going to forget that this ever happened. Let’s never talk about it,'” said Jennifer Aydin.

Jennifer Aydin also explained why she had an emotional reaction to Josephs discussing her husband’s affair while season 12 cameras were rolling.

“I was like, ‘Why am I always breaking down?’ It was so long ago. And the only reasoning I could come up with is the only time I was allowed to cry was by myself, in a car,” said the 47-year-old. “Because I didn’t want to cry in front of my kids. And I had family all around. I had just had a baby. My mother-in-law was staying with me. My mother was staying with me. And I had to hide in order to cry.”

During the RHONJ season 12 reunion, Josephs suggested she regretted outing Bill Aydin’s affair.

“If I knew it would cut her to the core, I would have never said it. And I feel very bad her children got hurt,” said Josephs.

Jennifer Aydin also said she was no longer angry at Josephs for discussing her husband’s affair on RHONJ.

Margaret Josephs Discussed Talking About Bill Aydin’s Affair in an August 2024 Interview

During an appearance on an August 2024 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp, Josephs spoke about discussing Bill Aydin’s affair in front of RHONJ season 12 cameras. She noted that Jennifer Aydin was upset because her children, Justin, Gabby, Jacob, Christian, and Olivia, did not know about their father’s affair until RHONJ season 12.

Josephs stated that she did not regret suggesting Jennifer Aydin’s children would move on from their father’s affair by saying that they are resilient. She referenced that she had an affair during her marriage to her first husband, Jan Josephs, who died in 2022, with her current husband, Joe Benigno. Josephs said that while her child and stepchildren were upset about her behavior, they eventually forgave her.

“It is painful for a family. But when you have wonderful parents and children who love each other, they get over it. This is life,” said Josephs on the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode. “I was trying to console [Jennifer Aydin], like ‘Bill’s a wonderful father. You are a wonderful mother. Your kids love you. And they’re going to get through this because you are wonderful wonderful parents And you’re a family that sticks together.'”