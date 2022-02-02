Jennifer Aydin Reveals Why She Kept Husband Bill’s Affair a Secret

Jennifer Aydin is speaking out about the shocking secret about her husband, Bill, that was revealed on the season 12 premiere of “Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

On the 12th season opener, RHONJ star Margaret Josephs accused Aydin of not being honest about her marriage. After she called her co-star out for her past judgment of her, Josephs spilled that Aydin’s plastic surgeon husband had a two-year affair with an office manager at his practice and “everybody knows it.”

Jennifer Aydin then yelled back to clarify that it was actually a pharmaceutical rep and that Josephs should get her facts straight.

Jennifer Aydin Was Not Happy That Her Co-Star Spilled Her Family Secret

Aydin, who shares five children with her husband of 20 years, spoke out about the story in an interview with E! News. The Bravo star revealed that no one in her circle knew about the affair – and she had intended to keep it that way.

“I’ll have you know that this secret that nobody knew about was really, on my end, nobody knew,” the RHONJ star said. “I mean, I didn’t tell my parents, I didn’t tell my best friend, I didn’t tell my cousin, I didn’t tell my sister, not my siblings. To the grave is where I was going to take the secret.”

She added that at the time of the affair, she tried to shut it out.

“I pretended it didn’t happen, I’ve never brought it up once in an argument,” Aydin said. “When I decided to forgive him, I forgave him and I forgot about it and that was his past. So for it to be brought up now in front of everybody was extremely difficult for me.”

Aydin credited her husband for being open about the couple’s struggles and said they are now doing “fantastic.”

“We are in a place where we’re just going to filter out the noise and not let anybody ruin our happiness,” she said, adding that the two will “do whatever it takes” to make things work for the sake of their family.

“We will like move hell and high water in order to keep it intact and happy,” she said.

Jennifer Aydin Previously Responded to Rumors About Her Husband’s Infidelity

During filming for RHONJ last year, rumors were flying about the Aydins marriage. In August 2021, a blurb on the RHONJ Obsessed Instagram account teased, “Got some tea to spill straight out of New Jersey.”

“This [Housewife] husband from NJ had an affair 10 years ago (not Jackie) and Marge found out and told everyone at [Teresa Giudice’s] party,” a source for the page claimed. “Wife is super pissed because only they knew about it and had already worked past their issues and now she has to tell her kids about it. Everyone is apparently being super mean to her and calling her a hypocrite for continually slut shaming and coming after Marge for her affair. Big storyline for upcoming season.”

At the time, a source also told The Sun that Josephs was behind a lot of the buzz, but that some of the gossip involved the mom of five being unfaithful as well.

“Margaret has been going around on-camera saying to anyone who will listen that Jennifer has a history of cheating on her husband Dr. Bill Aydin,” the source said.

The outlet noted that Aydin also responded to a rumor that her husband “took his mistress on a romantic getaway to St. Barts.” In August 2021, she posted a video on social media showing her husband’s passport to prove that he hadn’t done any recent international travel.

