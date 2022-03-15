Jennifer Aydin Doubles Down on Joe Gorga Insult

On the March 1, 2022, episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Jennifer Aydin and Melissa Gorga got into a fight that turned physical.

The fight started when Jennifer and Melissa started talking about their Instagram feud that occurred after the season 11 finale. Both women posted photos with captions that attacked one another.

“Notice I posted everyone except for one person who I feel is truly happy when family and friends are divided. Probably because she would throw her own mother under the bus for TV. Or if it would make Teresa happy. I’ve been on the show a long time and I know fake and conniving when I see it. When you don’t come for someone at all, and they are constantly trying to put you down and trying to cause riffs in your relationships, that’s a huge red flag,” Melissa’s Instagram caption read, in part. Although she didn’t mention Jennifer by name, she was the only RHONJ star missing from the photos.

It didn’t take long for Jennifer to respond in the form of an Instagram caption of her own.

“My husband is a class act who respects women and would never stoop low for the cameras. I guess people envy what they don’t have – I share real and authentic stories, not fake, made up ones. And I see that some people are threatened by that.You can take your ‘sloppy’ comments and run with it all you want-hold on to it for dear life- ya got nothing else,” Jennifer wrote in her May 19, 2021 post.

Although the husbands try to stay out of the drama, Joe Gorga couldn’t help but comment on Jennifer’s post — and this really set her off.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jennifer Didn’t Think Joe Should Have Gotten Involved in the Drama

During their fight on RHONJ, Jennifer called Melissa’s husband Joe Gorga a “little b****.”

On the RHONJ “After Show” that aired on March 2, 2022, she explained the reason that she called out Joe — and she doubled down on the insult. She said that she called Joe a “little b****” because “he was acting — sorry Joe — at the time, like a little b**** boy,” according to Reality Blurb.

“So I go to Melissa’s page and I see this, not just a caption, but a novel. She wrote a f****** novel on purpose to deliberately attack and embarrass me. Then I saw [Margaret Josephs] commented, then I saw [Jackie Goldschneider] commented, then I saw…Joe Gorga comments and I’m like, ‘Really? Why is he getting involved?'” Jennifer explained.

“The reason I called Joe Gorga a little b**** boy is because he commented on her caption, he needs to stay in his lane and stop being a little bitch boy and be the man that he claims to be,” she added.

Melissa Has Explained the Reason for Her Instagram Caption That Attacked Jennifer

Although Jennifer felt that Melissa’s Instagram caption attack came out of nowhere, Melissa told Entertainment Tonight that she actually was responding to how things went down at the season 11 reunion.

“That was my answer back to everything she was saying at the reunion. And then she saw that and said, ‘This came out of left field, this Instagram post!’ And then she retaliated, but the truth is, I was watching the reunion when I wrote that,” Melissa told the outlet.

Melissa also addressed the RHONJ fight in which she and Jennifer got in each other’s faces.

“I argue really well with someone who’s going to reason with me, even if we’re going to yell, but she goes to the ‘la la land’ place when she argues and she does very like, ‘Wah! Wah!’ Like that annoying thing. So in my soul, I want to grab her and grab her, right? My hands want to grab her, right? But in my head I know that is not allowed, that my children are watching, that is not the right thing to do, and that you get fired as soon as you do that,” she explained, saying that she wouldn’t actually have put her hands on Jennifer.

As for where Melissa and Jennifer stand now, the two may get along better throughout the course of season 12 — but fans will have to watch to see how that unfolds. “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” airs on Tuesday nights on Bravo.

