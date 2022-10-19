RHONJ Star on Margaret Josephs’ Decision To Go to Teresa Giudice’s Wedding: ‘It’s Just Very Suspect’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice tied the knot with Luis “Louie” Ruelas on August 6, 2022. Giudice’s castmates Margaret Josephs and her husband, Joe Benigno, attended the wedding ceremony. As fans are aware, Josephs had issues with Giudice during RHONJ season 12 because she inquired about Ruelas after discovering a video of him begging an unidentified woman on a beach.

During an October 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin, who was one of Giudice’s bridesmaids, theorized why Josephs decided to show up to the wedding.

“I don’t know why she came, I mean, we do get paid to go to these things. It was a spin-off. I don’t know if that’s the reason. I’m not sure. I’m just saying it’s just very suspect. You do get paid per episode. And [Giudice is] getting a spin-off,” said Aydin.

She also noted that Josephs and Benigno “left early” during the wedding.

“Margaret did come to the wedding, they left early though. Yeah, they left early. You know, what it is it’s just so unfortunate, I rather you say that you’re not going to come than just like come and like say ‘you know what I’m just going to come’ and like pee on it and leave,” said the reality television personality.

Jackie Goldschneider Asserted That She Was Not Paid To Attend the Wedding

In the same October 2022 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave told RHONJ personality Jackie Goldschneider that Aydin “implied that [she] and Margaret solely went to Teresa’s wedding because you got paid.” Goldschneider shared that she could not comment on whether Josephs received money for attending the nuptials. She asserted, however, that she “did not get paid to go to Teresa’s wedding.” She also noted that she went to the wedding as she chose to not pick sides regarding Giudice’s feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga. As fans are aware, the Gorgas opted to skip out on Giudice’s ceremony.

“I will tell you right now I was told because I’m not a bridesmaid or a family member and I went anyway. You know why? It’s not my fight. It’s not my fight,” stated Goldschneider.

The RHONJ personality also shared that she did not leave the ceremony early.

“By the way don’t trust any f****** thing that Jennifer Aydin says about me, okay? She doesn’t know s***. I went to the wedding and I was not paid to go to the wedding and I was hanging out with Dorinda [Medley], sitting next to Dorinda, so she can tell you how late I stayed. I left around like 10 with Frank Catania and his girlfriend,” said Goldschneider.

Joe Benigno Revealed Why He & His Wife Left the Wedding Early

In a different October 2022 interview on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, Benigno revealed that he and his wife decided to leave Giudice’s wedding early out of respect for the Gorgas.

“I went to the wedding with Marge for a little while because we had to go and sort of support Teresa and Luis, they’re getting married, no matter what is going on they’re getting married,” stated Benigno. “So you got to go but Joe and Melissa are our family, like in real time, they are our family, off the show They’re our family, so he wasn’t going, so in support, sort of you can’t stay there the whole time and just go, make your respects, ‘hi we’re here, bye.’”

