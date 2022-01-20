Jennifer Aydin Gives Update on Her Mom’s Cancer Battle

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer Aydin gave fans an update regarding her mother, Josephine Altinel’s health. According to BravoTV.com, the reality television personality revealed on Instagram that Altinel no longer has breast cancer. The Instagram post, uploaded on January 7, showed the 44-year-old posing next to four of her children and her mother in what appears to be a kitchen. In the caption of the post, Aydin expressed gratitude toward the medical staff at The Valley Hospital, located in Ridgewood, New Jersey.

“Time to celebrate- my mother is officially breast cancer free! Thank you to all the amazing staff and doctors from @thevalleyhospital that has been with and will be with us though every step of the way! Your care and gentle graciousness has meant more than any words can say. We sincerely thank you and are grateful for you! And most of all, Thank You to God, my Lord, Jesus Christ, to for without whom none of this would be possible [folded hands emoji] #LoveNana #IBelieve #HaveFaith #FeelingBlessed #grateful #positivevibesonly,” read the post’s caption.

Two of Aydin’s “RHONJ” co-stars commented on the post.

“So happy to hear that! [folded hands emoji],” wrote Jackie Goldschneider.

“Congratulations [two red heart emojis] & God blesssss [two folded hand emojis],” added Caroline Rauseo, who will appear on “RHONJ” season 12, premiering on February 1, 2022.

Jennifer Aydin Spoke About Her Relationship With Her Mother in February 2021

Aydin and her mother went through a difficult time in 2021. While speaking to TooFab in February 2021, the reality television personality shared that she and Altinel were not on speaking terms. She explained that she decided to have her father, John Altinel, stay with her after her brother, Michael, moved to Turkey with his wife, Melda. She noted that her brother had lived with her parents, who are separated, and was “the buffer” for most of their fights.

“My dad and my mom being stuck together, that ultimately was driving them crazy. So I just thought it would be healthier if my dad moved out of there, you know, in order to help my mom let him live here so that she doesn’t have to be irritated by him. They don’t need to bicker so much because that’s toxic energy and I feel like nobody needs to live life like that, especially the chapters that they are in,” explained Aydin.

She noted that she decided to have her father stay with her because they were living in her mother’s house.

“I’m not going to take her out of her house. I was like it’s easier to take my dad. Plus he walks with a cane and doesn’t drive, he takes a lot of meds, he’s not always of sound mind,” stated the Bravo star.

Aydin went on to say that her mother was unhappy with the new living situation and did not speak to her daughter.

“She’s mad at my dad for agreeing to stay here, she’s mad at me for getting involved, she’s mad at me for sharing this with the world,” shared the mother-of-five.

Aydin Shared That She and Her Mother ‘Made Up’ in May 2021

In May 2021, Aydin let her Instagram followers know that she and her mother had moved past their grievances with each other.

“I’m happy to announce that my mother and I made up! People with strong family values find their way back to each other, eventually-time heals all wounds!” shared the “RHONJ” star in the caption.

She also noted that she and her mother had traveled to Turkey to spend time with Michael’s son John Brian.

“[L]ove you, Mommy and I’m sorry that I hurt you [folded hands emoji] Let’s get this family back together!” read a portion of the post’s caption.

