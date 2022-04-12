Did Jennifer Aydin Make Up Doctor in Turkey to Protect Her Husband’s Bad Work?

Jennifer Aydin revealed her new nose on the premiere of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 12.

Over the summer in 2021, Aydin went to Turkey to meet up with a plastic surgeon whom she met via Instagram. She ended up having her nose done and she got a chin implant as well, but later had the latter removed.

“I’ve always had a bit of insecurity about my nose, and I love the way that my pictures look in filters. I just thought instead of just always filtering my face, why don’t I just change my nose, so it looks like a filter?” Aydin said in an interview with Bravo Insider.

While Aydin previously praised the doctor who did her nose job, she later admitted that she just wasn’t happy with the surgery overall.

“I do regret it. But what can I do? I just have to make the best of it and keep pushing forward. But know that I would never recommend that doctor to anyone,” Aydin commented on an Instagram post that was uploaded after the RHONJ season 12 premiere aired.

A rumor has been floating around the internet that Jennifer’s husband, Bill Aydin, actually did the surgery and did a bad job, so Jennifer covered it up by fabricating the story about the doctor in Turkey. She has clapped back at those rumors.

Jennifer Maintains That She Went to a Doctor in Turkey for Her Nose Job

Someone sent in an anonymous tip claiming that Bill was the doctor who did Jennifer’s surgery. The message was sent to @iliveforbravo on Instagram.

“Anon please – Someone that works in Bill’s office said that he did all the work on Jennifer Aydin but he was embarrassed so they said it was done in Turkey,” the message read.

Jennifer was quick to respond in the comments section of the post.

“This is so not true, it’s actually funny. I got the receipts peeps — my doctor for my nose was @drmustafaaliyanik… people can say anything and it becomes a rumor. But this is def not true,” she wrote.

Jennifer then took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo with the plastic surgeon who did her nose job. “A pic with me and my nose dr — I won’t tag him because he sucked and his staff doesn’t return calls, but look at date and location,” she wrote on the photo, which was taken in Turkey on May 25, 2021.

Jennifer Previously Revealed the Reason Bill Didn’t Do Her Latest Surgery

Jennifer has entrusted her husband with previous surgeries, including a tummy tuck and breast lift that she underwent in 2019.

“I’ve decided to let you guys in on a personal decision that I’ve been contemplating with ever since I had my fifth child. A tummy tuck. It wasn’t an easy decision. To be honest, I was scared, scared to bite the bullet and actually do what I said I was going to do all these years. You know how sometimes we just talk shit. But for me, especially now, since I’ve lost so much weight, I have a lot of excess loose skin that can only be removed with surgery,” she previously captioned an Instagram post.

On the RHONJ season 12 premiere, Jennifer explained why she didn’t have her husband do her nose job.

“After having my tummy tuck last year with Bill, he told me that I was the worst patient in the world and he’s never doing surgery on me ever again,” she said in a confessional.

