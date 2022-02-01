Jennifer Aydin’s Before & After Nose Job Photos

Jennifer Aydin underwent a nose job in 2021, and she is set to reveal her new look on television on the season 12 premiere of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

The reality television star hasn’t been shy when it comes to sharing her decision to go under the knife for a little nip-tuck, and has been fairly candid about the procedures she has done thus far.

Jennifer’s husband, Bill Aydin, is a plastic surgeon, so she has been known to take advantage of his profession. In 2019, for example, she underwent a tummy tuck. She’s also had a breast reduction, and, her latest surgery, was a rhinoplasty — though she didn’t have her husband perform her nose job. A photo of her nose before the surgery is below.

Jennifer actually went to a doctor in Turkey over the summer. Her reasoning? Her husband previously complained that she was the “worst patient ever” when he performed her tummy tuck — evidently, she wasn’t a fan of his bedside manner. Jennifer is back in New Jersey — and her nose is all healed.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jennifer Also Got a Chin Implant

If you think that Jennifer looks different in the photo above, it’s not just her nose that has been slimmed down. The RHONJ star also got a chin implant.

“I got my nose done and I had a chin implant,” she said in an interview with Bravo Insider. She admitted that she found the doctor on Instagram.

“I’ve always had a bit of insecurity about my nose, and I love the way that my pictures look in filters. I just thought instead of just always filtering my face, why don’t I just change my nose, so it looks like a filter?” she said. She went on to explain that she wasn’t going to have her chin done, but it sort of just happened because of logistics.

“Your nose and your chin have to be a certain ratio [to each other]. My husband first told me I needed a chin implant, and I was like, I like my chin. Then, the doctor I went to [for my nose] told me I needed a chin implant… I had two doctors telling me that I need it. Maybe I should listen to them,” she said.

Jennifer Had a Breast Life & a Tummy Tuck After Having 5 Kids

In 2019, Jennifer decided to have some work done because she was uncomfortable with the way her body looked after having five children.

“I’ve decided to let you guys in on a personal decision that I’ve been contemplating with ever since I had my fifth child. A tummy tuck,” she captioned an Instagram post. “It wasn’t an easy decision. To be honest, I was scared, scared to bite the bullet and actually do what I said I was going to do all these years. You know how sometimes we just talk shit. But for me, especially now, since I’ve lost so much weight, I have a lot of excess loose skin that can only be removed with surgery,” she added.

In a subsequent post, Jennifer shared a bit about how her recovery was going. Someone took a video of her as she walked from a couch to an elevator to take her to another floor in her home. She was leaning over and holding on to her husband for support.

“Please don’t judge me about getting into the elevator. For the first time since we’ve moved in, it’s actually come in quite handy. My husband is the best, my kids are the best, and it’s really important to have a good support system in place when recovering through such a traumatic surgery,” her captioned read, in part.

Four months prior, she opened up to Page Six about having a breast reduction and lift. “I was really big on top, meaning my breasts were large, and I hated them. They were like these big melons. They were mushy from breastfeeding five kids and it started off with having the breast reduction. So that’s what I did first,” she told the outlet. From there, she went on a diet.

