RHONJ Star Hopes Jennifer Aydin Will Leave the Show

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Rachel Fuda discussed the possibility of her castmate, Jennifer Aydin leaving the Bravo series.

During an appearance on the June 29 episode of “Reality Checked,” Fuda was asked if she believes Aydin would exit RHONJ after season 14, as reported by Reality Blurb.

As fans are aware, Aydin and Cabrall were in a physical altercation during RHONJ season 14, episode 8. The fight began after Aydin made claims about Cabral’s behavior at her charity event and her treatment of her hairdresser. Cabral stated that Aydin’s allegations were untrue and proceeded to insult her. Aydin responded by pushing Cabral. The Boujie Kidz founder then used a plastic cup full of liquid to hit the mother of five.

“We can only hope. I mean, can we send some prayers up to Jesus and, like, get some answered prayers here? Because I can only hope and pray,” said Fuda on the “Reality Checked” episode.

She clarified that RHONJ cast will not know who is going to remain on the show for quite some time.

“We don’t know anything that’s going on. Right? We’re just living our lives and we don’t know really anything. And I think that would probably not be something that we would know for a little while. But fingers crossed,” said Fuda.

In addition, Fuda stated that she and Cabral “like trauma bonded” because of their “experiences with Jen Aydin.” According to the 33-year-old, she warned Cabral about Aydin’s behavior at the start of RHONJ season 14.

“I am a pretty good judge of character and Jen always rubbed me the wrong way. But I get it. You have to see for yourself, you know? So, I think her going through this brought us closer because she was like, ‘Man. You were right.‘ It was that kind of thing,” stated Fuda.

Rachel Fuda Expressed Her Support for Danielle Cabral

As previously reported by Heavy, Fuda shared her support for Cabral after her and Aydin’s fight aired on RHONJ in a June 22 Instagram Story.

“I think she carried herself great. She responded — I feel like — the most natural way possible. Like we all would have done the same exact thing that she did. If not worse. You get what you give. In my opinion,” said Fuda.

During a May 2024 interview with Access Hollywood, Fuda mentioned she got closer to Cabral after filming season 14. As fans are aware, Cabral and Fuda were at odds during the show’s 13th season, which premiered in 2023.

“I enjoy Danielle. She makes me laugh. We’re so different. But we’re so much alike. It’s very nice,” said Fuda.

Danielle Cabral Released a Statement After Her Altercation With Jennifer Aydin Aired

After RHONJ season 14, episode 8 aired, Cabral released a statement about her altercation with Aydin. In the June 25 Instagram upload, Cabral stated that she had to “[sit] back in silence as the lies spread like wildfire” before fans were able to watch her and Aydin’s fight.

“Hit after hit – lie after lie. But we held onto our truth and knew our day was coming. The lies are always loud. The truth is always silent. Silence is powerful. Violence is never the answer. However, in all fairness, I did say the LAST person you wanna mess with is meeeeeeeee,” read a portion of the post.