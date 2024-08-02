RHONJ Star Says She’ll Go Back to Counting Her Ferraris if She Isn’t Asked to Return

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer Aydin addressed speculation the show’s cast will be changed following its 14th season.

According to Reality Blurb, Aydin, Teresa Giudice, and Dolores Catania commented on speculations that RHONJ will be completely rebooted while speaking to The Daily Mail. Aydin, who joined the Bravo series during season 9, stated she was not concerned about her RHONJ contract potentially not being renewed. She said she would return to living “a fabulous life” on the chance she was no longer filming for RHONJ.

“Whatever [the Bravo bosses] say I’m sure is the best decision. You know, for me, there’s no fear. You know, people sit there, like, ‘Oh what if you didn’t have the show?’ I mean, I don’t know. I guess I’ll go back to counting my Ferraris. And all of my bathrooms,” said Aydin to Daily Mail.

Giudice also shared her thoughts about a possible RHONJ reboot while speaking to Daily Mail.

“We’ll see what Bravo, you know, has in store for me. We’ll see,” said Giudice.

Catania also shared that she would like to continue being “a part of” RHONJ for future seasons.

“I love what I do,” said Catania.

Andy Cohen Made Clarifying Comments About His Statement About RHONJ Being Rebooted

Bravo producer Andy Cohen stated that the network intended to “reboot” RHONJ during a call with a fan on the July 29 episode of his radio program, “Andy Cohen Live.”

“We’re going to reboot it. We’re going to do something different,” said Cohen to the caller.

He also stated that the future RHONJ cast could consist of “just all fresh faces.”

According to Reality Blurb, Cohen made clarifying comments about his remarks regarding a possible RHONJ reboot. In a July 31 episode of “Andy Cohen Live,” he said he “was just riffing” when speaking to the caller.

“[The caller] had not heard that we are, you know, gonna reimagine the show in some way and I was just, I’m like, ‘Yeah, well, we’re rebooting it. That’s why. We got it,’ and she was kind of yammering on about Teresa and this and I go, ‘Yeah, well, you know what? Who knows? Maybe it’ll be all fresh faces,'” said Cohen.

Melissa Gorga Shared Her Thoughts About the Possibility of New RHONJ Stars

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga discussed the possibility of cast changes during a July 2024 interview with Page Six. Gorga said she is “excited for what’s to come.” As fans are aware, Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, are no longer in communication with Giudice, despite being relatives and RHONJ co-stars.

“I think we are due for some type of change. I don’t know what kind of change. But I am excited to see what happens. I am excited to see what’s next. And just where the show goes from here,” said Gorga to Page Six.

Teresa Giudice Said She Will Not Leave RHONJ Until She Is Asked

During an appearance on the July 9 episode of “LIVE with Kelly and Mark,” Giudice said she does not intend to leave RHONJ. She noted that she began starring on the Bravo series during its first season, which premiered in 2009.

“I’m not leaving. I started the show. And when Bravo wants me to leave, that’s when I’ll leave,” said Giudice.

She also stated that she will not reconcile with her estranged brother and his wife.

Teresa Giudice & Jennifer Aydin Addressed Rumors About Contacting Bloggers

During a June 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Giudice denied claims that she and Aydin had contacted a blogger and shared information about RHONJ castmates.

“I don’t do that. Everyone who knows me, I am so real. Like, what you see is what you get and I don’t go digging up people’s pasts,” said Giudice.

Aydin also addressed the allegations during the July 14 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” Aydin did not deny her involvement with a Bravo blogger.

“I just want you to know that all bloggers out there start off as fans. And we are very good to our fans. And some get more invested than others,” said Aydin on the “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” episode.

She stated that she learned “a very big lesson.”

“Don’t talk to anybody. Don’t talk to bloggers. Don’t be so candid and naive,” said Aydin.