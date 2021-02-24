Jennifer Aydin Shades ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

We all know that Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin is obsessed with family, traditions, and Chanel…but is she also obsessed with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

During a recent interview with HollywoodLife, Aydin threw a little shade to the ladies in Beverly Hills, insinuating that they drag out one storyline during the entire season. When asked about the drama that will ensue during this upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Aydin said, “There’s a lot of conflict this season between all of us and it’s not the whole season. We’re not going to have a Beverly Hills thing where we’re going to talk about it until the end of time, no. No. I feel like we all find a way to make it work which is very interested to see which is all I’ll say about that.”

And, so far, it seems like Aydin is right. Season 11 already seems to be off to an explosive start, as Teresa Giudice brought up cheating allegations about Jackie Goldschneider’s husband, Evan, during the first episode. In response to the rumors, Goldschneider then made an analogy that Giudice’s daughter, Gia Giudice, does cocaine. At the time, Goldschneider was trying to make the point that both rumors were baseless and had no concrete evidence.

Some Bravo Fans Seem to Agree With Jennifer Aydin’s RHOBH Opinions

Pleaaaaaseeee let’s keep it so that we don’t hear one single thing about it bc the past two years the giant storyline came out before filming even wrapped and ruined the season bc ppl were talking about it months before it aired #RHOBH https://t.co/PxHfMsEpCi — BRAVOpinions (@BRAVOpinions_) February 6, 2021

It seems like some Bravo fans agree with Aydin’s take on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as they have also noticed that the stars use one storyline for the entire season. In August 2020, one Bravo fan tweeted about the Beverly Hills ladies, “How is it that two seasons in a row Kyle was able to get Teddi to do her dirty work? Why does RHOBH always only have one storyline that they beat to death for the whole season?”

Recently, another Bravo fan also tweeted, “Can we please have a new storyline on #RHOBH other than one cast member getting bullied mercilessly by a team of vicious #meangirls until she quits. I am so nervous for@GarcelleB heading into S11. Has anyone else read the media where she’s being iced out? C’mon @Andy, step in!!”

One ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Is a Fan of Jennifer Aydin

I can’t even with you @JenniferAydin I really like you a lot. 💗 You can be an asshole don’t get me wrong , but ultimately you are a fearless leader for your family!!!! Be nice to Jackie she has a great heart 💗💗 — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) February 13, 2020

Even though Aydin may have just started some beef with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, there is one former star who is a fan of hers–and that’s Brandi Glanville. In February 2020, Glanville tweeted at the star, “I can’t even with you @JenniferAydin I really like you a lot. You can be an a**hole don’t get me wrong, but ultimately you are a fearless leader for your family!!!! Be nice to Jackie she has a great heart.”

And, it looks like the tweet caught Aydin’s eye. In response, Aydin wrote to Glanville, “Thank you! Agreed! She def has a good heart! And I can def be an asshole! But I can also be a lot of fun! I invite you for a #tequila anytime you’re in town!”

