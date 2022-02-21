Jennifer Aydin Slammed by Fans as Past Tweet Resurfaces

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” has been a tricky one so far for Jennifer Aydin.

The season began with the bombshell revelation that her husband Bill Aydin had previously had an affair, which Aydin’s co-star Margaret Josephs exposed. This week, the television personality was called out by fans of the show as they learned that the wife and mother-of-five was a fan of the show before she was cast.

The Instagram account Bravo By Betches shared Aydin’s cast photo on Instagram on February 18 along with one of Aydin’s resurfaced tweets from 2013. The account captioned the photo, “she believed she could, so she did #RHONJ.” Aydin’s 2013 tweet tagged Andy Cohen, Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” account and Bravo’s communications team and said, “I luv all things Bravo & I’d love [to be] the next #RHONJ. Putting it out there [to] the universe #dreams.”

Aydin eventually joined the cast in 2018 for the show’s 9th season.

Aydin Is Getting Called Out by Fans Who Accused Her of Shaming Jackie for a Similar Reason

RHONJ viewers were quick to reply to the post on Instagram, with many of them blasting Aydin. They recalled that RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider was called out by Teresa Guidice for having gone to Guidice’s book signing before she was cast on the show. In that season, viewers saw Aydin taking part in Giudice’s criticism of Goldschneider.

One person wrote, “And yet she made fun of Jackie and called her a fan…” Another agreed, “Remember when people harassed Jackie for being a fan before she was on the show.” In one reply, someone criticized Giudice, “So Teresa is ok with Jen as a fan becoming a rhonj, but not Jackie coming to her book signing before becoming a rhonj? Hmm ok.”

One person commented, “Ahh but didn’t she diss @jackiegoldschneider for ‘being a fan.’” “Another example of her complete delusion and hypocrisy,” someone answered. On the other hand, many fans praised Aydin for following her dreams and said the post was “inspiring.”

Aydin, Who Has Had a Difficult Season, Commented on the Post As Well

Aydin herself commented on Bravo By Betches’ post, writing, “Manifest baby! Say it! Write it! And most importantly, believe it! And let the Universe work it’s magic!!” Her co-star Margaret Josephs, who has clashed with Aydin on several occasions, liked the post.

The 12th season started in a difficult way for Aydin as she confirmed that her husband had cheated on her in the past and it seems as though her marriage will be front and center during the rest of the season. She also shared on social media recently that the cheating discussion caused a guidance counselor at her daughter’s school to check in on 14-year-old Gabriella.

Aydin’s relationship with her co-star Josephs has also been tense recently, especially following Josephs spilling about Bill Aydin’s past infidelity. In a recent interview, Aydin threw some shade at Josephs. As fans might recall, back in October 2021, Aydin revealed that RHONJ season 12 would be “very, very bad.”

