Bravo Fans React to Real Housewives Robberies

Another “Real Housewives” star was recently the victim of a robbery, and fans are concerned that it could be due to her sharing too much information on social media.

On April 3, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer Aydin revealed that her husband Bill’s prized red Ferrari convertible was stolen from the garage of their Paramus, New Jersey mansion—while most of her family was home.

In a series of videos shared on her Instagram page, the wealthy Bravo star shared security footage of thieves entering the garage of her home late at night and taking the red luxury car from the garage. Aydin and her husband were in Miami at the time, but four of their kids, a nanny and au pair, and Aydin’s parents were home when the theft took place.

Aydin told her followers that her teen son, Justin, had gone out for ice cream and arrived home just as the robbers were leaving with the car. “Thank God he wasn’t there 30 seconds earlier to cross their path while in the act,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you God and Jesus and all my guardian angels my family is safe. Scared, but safe. Mommy and Daddy will be home tomorrow.”

Aydin later updated fans to reveal that she hired security to guard her house and keep her family safe until she got home. She also revealed that the stolen car was found “abandoned in a hotel parking lot in Irvington.”

Bravo Fans Reacted to the Latest Real Housewives Robbery

In response to Aydin’s posts, some fans questioned the fact that there was yet another Real Housewives robbery.

“Jennifer l find it strange that this is happening to lots of the housewives! Maybe the film crew members need to be checked like background checked through homeland security – just saying,“ one fan commented.

Others called out Bravo and the filming practices for the reality TV franchise. The outsides of the stars’ actual homes are often shown in between scenes on the Housewives shows.

“It’s not hard to work out which house is which from filming scenes if you know the area, maybe they need to stop filming birds-eye views of the homes/fronts of the homes, making it super easy for criminals to plan their entry,” a commenter wrote.

Real Housewives stars are notorious for posting real-time photos and videos of their vacations and other outings, which reveal when they are not home. The cast members also show off their lavish possessions—Bill Aydin’s bright red Ferrari has been featured on several episodes of RHONJ.

Some commenters noted that the thieves seemed to know exactly where the Ferrari was before they entered the garage. Others blamed the reality star for constantly posting their whereabouts on Instagram, with one critic calling the unintentional info “a thief’s dream.”

“Stop advertising what you have and definitely do not post when you are not home,” another warned.

In addition to the warning about posting her whereabouts, one commenter called out Aydin for posting the video that shows exactly where the security cameras are located in her garage.

But the Bravo star doesn’t think her Housewives fame has anything to do with her house being targeted.

“I do not think that they knew who I was,” Aydin told 1010 WINS a few days after the robbery. “I think they just saw a big mansion really, and they thought where there’s a nice house there must be nice cars. I’ve spoken to the authorities, they also believe that these kids did not know who I was. I don’t think they knew that they were going to get a Ferrari, which is why I feel they abandoned the car in Irvington.”

Aydin’s fans may have even helped authorities locate the car. The RHONJ star credited her social media followers for sending her DMs with tips on where the car was spotted.

Kyle Richards & Dorit Kemsley Have Also Been Robbed





The break-in at Aydin’s home brings to mind some past Real Housewives burglaries. In late 2017, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards’ $8.2 million Encino, California home was robbed as she vacationed with her family in Aspen, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The house was undergoing renovations at the time, causing speculation that it was an “inside job.” But Richards had also posted photos from her Aspen trip on Instagram, making it public that her family was not home.

TMZ reported that over one million dollars in jewelry, handbags, and other possessions were stolen from Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky, including irreplaceable items left to the RHOBH star by her late mother. At the time, Richards contemplated selling the house after the robbery because she was worried about going back to it, per BravoTV.com. The house is still featured prominently on RHOBH.

In October 2021, RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley was robbed at gunpoint at her Encino home. While Kemsley and her two young children were home at the time of the 11 p.m. burglary, her husband, PK, had posted on Instagram to reveal that he was in London, per Radar Online.

The Los Angeles Police Department shared surveillance video of two masked men breaking a glass patio door to get into the Kemsley family’s mansion. The thieves stole over $1 million in valuables after Kemsley begged for her life, according to Page Six.

Bravo cameras were on hand to capture the aftermath of the robbery, which will be a storyline on the upcoming 12th season of RHOBH.

“I showed everything,” Kemsley told Us Weekly. “What I was going through. I think you’ll see this season, you know, the various stages.”

