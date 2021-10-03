Jennifer Aydin Says ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 is ‘Very, Very Bad’

The upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is going to be “bad,“ at least according to a star from the Bravo reality series.

In an interview with The Knockturnal, “RHONJ” star Dolores Catania teased an “epic” season 12 meltdown by Teresa Giudice that makes her famous table flip look like “pre-K grade.” The Bravo veteran noted that “every single person” on the cast has a “moment” in the upcoming season, then she turned to co-star Jennifer Aydin for confirmation, asking her, “Jen, how bad was this season? Crazy?

“Very, very bad,” Aydin said in the clip.

“It’s a very real season for everybody involved,” Aydin later added. “There’s some un-kindling [of friendships] and then rekindling, yeah, it’s a lot. It’s going to be a hard season for me, but at the end of the day everything works out and we had a great season.”

Some Fans Think Aydin Was Demoted For Season 12

Some “Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans have noticed that Aydin has not appeared in many social media photos with her cast members and that she seemed to be missing from some key events during the filming of the Bravo reality show over the summer.

After last season’s rocky “RHONJ” season and reunion, an insider told Hollywood Life that “a few” of the “RHONJ” stars were “surprised that Jennifer Aydin was asked to return” for season 12 as several of her castmates were still not speaking to her following the season 11 drama. Some fans thought Aydin would be fired or at least demoted and replaced with newcomer Traci Lynn Johnson, per Reality Blurb.

“After the reunion, Jackie [Goldschneider], Margaret [Josephs], and Melissa [Gorga] were none too pleased to find that out, as they are not particularly friends with her right now,” the Hollywood Life insider said in June. “They are not looking forward to filming with her and haven’t seen or spoken to her since the reunion.”

Aydin ultimately did film the show, but it’s unclear if she will be a full-time Housewife or demoted to a “friend of.”

Aydin Revealed She Would Be Open to a Spinoff Series About Her Family

Last season, Aydin’s storylines were dominated by her drinking, her tense family situation with her estranged parents, and some finger-pointing regarding the Evan Goldschneider cheating rumors. But in an interview with Showbiz CheatSheet, Aydin revealed that she would be open to sharing more of her family’s story on camera – especially if she was offered a spinoff series.

“There’s a lot of things that people don’t like to air on camera, especially my parents [and] the Middle Eastern culture that we come from,” she said. “It’s very taboo to air, your dirty laundry out there. But I feel that those are the instances where people find you most relatable…It’s not always this whole beautiful facade that we put up. If you dig a lot deeper, everyone’s got a story to share. ..So, I’m all for sharing my life as long as my family was into it. I’ll definitely welcome that spinoff.”

