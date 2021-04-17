Jennifer Aydin Shades Margaret Josephs’ Decorating Style

Jennifer Aydin is not a fan of Margaret Josephs’ decorating style, despite the fact that her fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey star is a designer and owner of a major lifestyle brand.

After recently unveiling off her newly designed 16-bathroom home following a major makeover by Z Gallerie that included revamps of her grand foyer, great room, and kitchen, Aydin revealed she was thrilled by the work done by the home decor company.

“I’m so happy with the outcome that I actually have another room that has now become a project,” she said.

But she also had some choice words about her designer co-star’s decor.

“Have you seen how she’s decorating her house this season?” Aydin said of Josephs in an interview with People. “Oh my God. Maybe you should call Z Gallerie up, honey, ’cause it makes me dizzy. I know it’s Missoni, it’s great, but Missoni belongs on a sweater, not on your walls unless you want it to get up and walk away from you. We both have our own style. I’m just trying to figure out mine. Hers, there’s no excuse for.”

Margaret Josephs Previously Called Jennifer Aydin’s Furniture ‘Crap’

Aydin was reacting to Josephs’ previous comments after traveled to China to furnish her home during her first season on the Bravo reality show. After Aydin told her costars she flew to China to go furniture shop for her “Palace of Paramus,” Josephs, the co-founder of the lifestyle brand the MacBeth Collection, weighed in on Aydin’s ornate decor.

“Do I believe Jennifer went all the way to China to get all that s— for her house?” she said. “Of course I do. Where else would you buy that crap?”

In the new People interview, Aydin admitted that she “really wasn’t happy with the outcome” of her china shopping spree, but also didn’t appreciate Josephs’ feedback.

“That’s her opinion,” Aydin said of Josephs. “We’re all entitled to it, even if we’re wrong.”

Margaret Josephs Has Criticized Jennifer Aydin’s Materialistic ‘RHONJ’ Tagline

Josephs has been critical of Aydin in other ways. She previously dissed the controversial Bravo reality star’s RHONJ Season 11 tagline, which is “Whoever says money can’t buy happiness clearly doesn’t have my credit limit.”

Josephs also recently claimed Aydin doesn’t argue with her husband, plastic surgeon Bill Aydin because “he’s your f—ing meal ticket for your whole f—ing family.”

“I think it says it all in her tagline, ‘Money can’t buy happiness,’ but obviously it buys her happiness because she has unlimited credit,” Josephs told Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “So, what you are saying is that your happiness is bought by money. That’s what you’re saying because you can spend endlessly. Her happiness can be bought by material possessions, so that’s why I said it. It was a dig.”

Josephs also said that while she doesn’t think Aydin is a “bad person,” she does think her wealthy costar is clueless as to “what is going on in the real world.”

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Blasts Kyle Richards