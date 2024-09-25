‘Real Housewives’ Star Responds to Tamra Judge Calling Her ‘The Queen of Mean’

Jennifer Aydin says she doesn’t understand why Tamra Judge has a problem with her.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star spoke out in a September 2024 interview with the “AllAboutTRH” podcast and was asked about Judge’s ongoing issues with her, including Judge dubbing her the “Queen of Mean” in a social media comment.

Aydin told hosts Roxanne Bahri and Shantel Butras that she doesn’t even know Judge. “My relationship with Tamara is non-existent,” Aydin said of the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star. “I have no relationship with her, I never met her before. ”

“I think the only interaction I really had with her was at Bravo Con and we were saying goodbye to some fans while the cars were coming up and she kind of came up to me she was like grabbing my [expletive] trying to make like a whole production in front of the fans,” Aydin added. “And listen, I was cool with her, you know. I was smiling but that was literally the only interaction I’ve had with her.”

Tamra Judge Called Jennifer Aydin ‘The Queen of Mean’ After She Weighed in On Her Drama With Vicki Gunvalson

Judge seemingly had issues with Aydin all summer. During a June 2024 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge said, “Jen [Aydin] bothers the [expletive] out of me. If I never see her on TV again, it would be too soon. She just bugs me. Her voices. Her imitations. All of it.” In another episode, Judge went so far as to say she “despise[s]” Aydin.

Things went to another level after Judge posted an emotional video in which she asked her co-star Vicki Gunvalson to stop talking about her estranged daughter Sidney Barney.

Aydin commented on a video posted to X that featured Judge crying and begging Gunvalson to leave her family alone. “This is sad & ironic at the same,” Aydin wrote. “You can’t go after people the way she does & then not expect people to retaliate – & people will take what they think your weakness is and hit you where it hurts. She should know this. How about stop being mean?”

Judge fired back via an Instagram comment. “Sweetie you are the queen of mean,” she wrote to Aydin. “Trying to get bloggers to write stories about me and your cast members is pretty low. I’ve seen the DMs. I don’t even know you, I’m not on your cast … who does that?”

Jennifer Aydin Explained Why She Comented on Tamra Judge’s Crying Video

On the AATRH podcast, Aydin speculated that Judge is close with some of the other RHONJ castmates. “I don’t know what that was, coming after me,” she said of Judge’s earlier rants about her. “I’m assuming she saw the reunion special. I’m assuming she’s probably close with Margaret [Josephs] and Melissa [Gorga ] and just decided to be a hater. And I tried to ignore it. You guys saw I didn’t comment.”

She explained what prompted her to comment on Judge’s crying video.

“Again, she’s not on my radar, she’s really not,” she said of Judge. “But when I saw her, I guess Vicki had said something about something that’s going on with her daughter. And then she responded and with her like no-tear crying face. I was, it’s kind of like I was enchanted. I was like ‘Oh my God, like is it the Botox that’s making no tears come out? What is that?’ And it was like, ‘Is this like the Jim Carrey and ‘The Mask’ too, what are we watching?'”

“It was a sad thing to see her cry like that about you know? Families are rough,” Aydin said. “So I commented and then she wrote back like that I’m the Queen of Mean. Which I think is so interesting because it’s like, ‘Dude, you don’t even know me. You are saying I’m the Queen of Mean based on a perception that is produced by a TV show. And you, as my predecessor, should know better than anybody that that could be maybe a little manipulated, maybe exaggerated, maybe you’re not getting the full story. You take it with the grain of salt. She’s mean intentionally on her podcast, over and over again.”

“I don’t really want to attack anybody unless they attack me, which is actually why I comment in the first place. But it’s like, ‘Dude don’t call me the Queen of Mean. You only are calling me the Queen of Mean’ based on what you see on a TV show. You’re the one who’s mean,’” Aydin added.