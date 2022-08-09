RHONJ Star Addresses Claim Teresa Giudice Sent Joe Gorga a Wedding Bill

A star of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” has addressed the rumors that Teresa Giudice sent her brother a bill for skipping her wedding.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jennifer Aydin Defends Teresa Giudice After ‘#Fakenews’ Report Saying She Sent Joe Gorga a Bill for Skipping Wedding

I just saw some wackadoo #fakenews and Teresa and Louie would NEVER be so petty #facts — Jennifer Aydin (@JenniferAydin) August 8, 2022

According to Radar Online, Giudice sent a bill for the costs associated with her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga ditching her wedding at the last minute.

“Joe and Melissa had both RSVPed ‘Yes.’ They had both selected what they were going to eat but then dropped out a few days before. Teresa had paid for them and now she wants her money back,” a source told the outlet. “Meals at Park Chateau Estates and Gardens are not cheap. It’s rude to say ‘yes,’ and then change your mind in the 11th hour. This stuff isn’t refundable. Teresa got stuck with the check and to make matters worse, Joe and Melissa didn’t even send her a gift.”

The couple is said to have skipped the wedding after a fight ensued between the two women stemming from rumors about Joe and Melissa’s marriage.

“Teresa betrayed them in a way that’s unforgivable,” one source told People. “They’re not going to celebrate Teresa’s new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs.”

Shortly after the news broke surrounding the bill sent to the Gorga’s, Jennifer Aydin, a close friend of Giudice’s and a fellow RHONJ cast member, came out to refute the claims.

“So not true! If this was true, Melissa would’ve have posted it- #dontbelievethehype,” Aydin commented on a fan Instagram account which shared the report.

Additionally, she addresses the rumors on her Twitter account.

“I just saw some wackadoo #fakenews and Teresa and Louie would NEVER be so petty #facts,” she tweeted on August 8.

She also responded to several comments left on the post, all in defense of Giudice.

A fan tweeted, “Teresa threw sprinkle cookies in the bin, she would absolutely be that petty.” Aydin responded by writing, “That’s not petty- that’s being honest! I throw away things I don’t like either.”

Someone else wrote, “Apparently Teresa sent Joe a bill for skipping the wedding, just ridiculous!” To which Aydin replied by saying, “This is absolutely not true! If there was a such a ‘bill’, it would’ve been posted already. Trust and believe.”

Giudice Toasted to ‘Chosen Family’ Reports of a ‘Blowout Fight’ with Melissa Gorga

A video of Giudice and Ruelas’s wedding toast began circulating on social media and she appears to be shading her brother and sister-in-law for not showing up.

“I want to thank all my friends that came out here from all different states in the country, all my business partners, my family, Teresa, your friends, your family, new friends, old friends, friends that resurfaced,” Ruelas said into the microphone. Giudice then interrupted to say, “Chosen family!”

Rumors are swirling that there was a falling out between Melissa and Giudice while filming the RHONJ reunion and some reports even say Melissa was caught kissing a man who wasn’t her husband.

None of the parties have acknowledged the rumor publicly but a source told Us Weekly that a fight over the rumor is ultimately what kept the Gorga’s from attending the wedding.

“Joe and Melissa made a last-minute decision to not attend Teresa’s wedding after a blowout fight,” the source told the outlet. “Melissa was blindsided by the ‘rumor’ that was revealed [at the time]. That’s when things escalated and got out of control.”

READ NEXT: Joe Giudice Breaks Silence After Ex Teresa Giudice Remarries