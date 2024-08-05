Jennifer Aydin & Teresa Giudice Laugh Off Ugly RHONJ Season 14 Finale

The 14th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” ended on a low note on August 4, 2024, with no resolution and no reunion.

On the RHONJ season finale, titled “When All is Said and Done,” a cast lunch filmed at Rails Steakhouse resulted in broken friendships, broken glass, and producer intervention.

Not only did estranged sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga call each other “whore” and “white trash,” but Jennifer Aydin dealt a low blow by making fun of Danielle’s Cabral’s finances and her husband.

After Aydin taunted Cabral by calling her a “clown” and saying her husband has “man boobs,” Cabral lunged at her over the table and then retreated to the restroom to cry. It was the second physical altercation between the former friends this season. With Cabral out of the room, Aydin continued to say, “Her husband’s got the man boobs!” She also did a faux cheerleader cheer as she mocked Cabral.

By the time the doomed luncheon ended, the cast was more divided than they were before they entered the restaurant. But co-stars Aydin and Giudice remain thick as thieves.

RHONJ Fans Lashed Out on Jennifer Aydin’s Post Show Post Show Photo With Teresa Giudice

Just as the RHONJ finale aired on Bravo, Aydin posted a photo of her and Giudice posing together and blowing kisses at the camera. “We just always ‘Ha Ha- Laugh, Funny!’ Together! @teresagiudice,” she captioned the pic.

“❤️❤️ Yes we do love you 😘,” Giudice wrote in the comment section.

Fans called out both Bravo stars for their behavior during the messy finale.

“You both should be ashamed of yourselves, especially what Jennifer had to say to Danielle. Great example you set for your children as if money makes you a better person. You are far from it and that comment was disgraceful. Shame on you,” one commenter wrote.

“You are a not a nice person. I am embarrassed for you,” another wrote to Aydin.

“I’m really disgusted how you talk down on people’s occupation and their economic situation along with the constant body shaming. That doesn’t sit well as your husband is a plastic surgeon, I wouldn’t feel comfortable going to his practice after hearing these comments,” another wrote.

“You two need to grow up. It’s enough with this childish and vile behavior. Team Melissa, Marge and Danielle!” added another.

Others noted that Cabral previously brought up Aydin’s “empty” life and insinuated she has a loveless marriage.

“You have 18 bathrooms, your house is empty, Cabral told Aydin in the episode. “I know you cry, I know you cry alone at home.”

“Danielle talked about Jen’s husband. You get what you give. Bottom line,” one commenter noted.

Danielle Cabral Said Jennifer Aydin & Teresa Giudice Are Not Her ‘People’

Aydin and Cabral’s friendship went awry over confusion about a charity event Cabral hosted. After their first altercation at Giudice’s Tulum-themed party, Cabral warned Jennifer’s husband Bill, “Your wife’s a [expletive]. Your wife’s a dirty [expletive] dumb] expletive] Just so you know, when you go to bed at night, you’re sleeping with the [expletive] devil.”

Cabral spoke out about her broken friendships on the “RHONJ Aftershow.”

“When it comes to Jen, I immediately took 10 steps back,” she said, “It sucked in the beginning, because I was like, didn’t you just come to my son’s communion and give me a really big check? Weren’t we good? And then, we were not.”

“[Teresa and Jen] are just not my people,” she added.