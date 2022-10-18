SEE IT: Leaked Video Shows Jennifer Aydin Throwing Drink on Joe Gorga at BravoCon

Jennifer Aydin was caught on camera throwing a drink at her “Real Housewives of New Jersey” co-star, Joe Gorga.

Jennifer Aydin & Joe Gorga Had to Be Separated by Security After Aydin ‘Tossed a Full Beverage’ at Gorga

Jennifer Aydin throws drink at Joe Gorga in NYC Bravocon 2022 pic.twitter.com/o8N2yjbgL1 — Aria Potter (@Aria_Potter1) October 16, 2022

According to Page Six, Aydin “tossed a full beverage” at Gorga “in the lobby of the Gansevoort Meatpacking hotel in New York City.” The outlet also reported that she was heard calling Gorga “Popeye.”

The video shows security stepping between the two and Aydin then throwing her then empty cup at Gorga.

On October 17, Aydin denied reports that she threw a drink at Gorga.

Jennifer Aydin denies claims that she grew a drink at Joe Gorga #RHONJ #BravoCon pic.twitter.com/wPJoTxx4Ks — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) October 17, 2022

“Hey @pagesix! Great job fact checking! Here’s a screenshot of my ‘full beverage’ which was water, btw, that was Not thrown at JG- All you had to do was ask,” she wrote in her Instagram Story.

According to People, who spoke to sources Gorga called Aydin a “loser” and a “wannabe” after Aydin said that the Gorga’s were “holding on for dear life” and are “gonna say whatever they need to say to keep them on” the show.

There were no details about how the altercation started but many believe it was in relation to Gorga’s ongoing feud with his sister, Teresa Giudice.

In fact, the brother and sister had to be separated at BravoCon according to Cohen.

“They’re really not in a good place, as you might have gathered,” Cohen told fans during his Ask Andy panel at BravoCon. “We’re on the precipice for a really great season of New Jersey airing, so we’re in a really limbo-y place where if we bring them all out together, they’re in a different place than they were the last time we saw them all as a group.

Cohen went on to say that their relationship, and how Bravo wanted to handle it at BravoCon was difficult to navigate.

“I think it’s better to let the show live on air and let you guys see the show and pick up with everyone at the next reunion show,” he said. “It’s a balancing act because you want things to play out on TV, but here we are, and I want to give everyone a good time, so it’s a little bit of a juggling act.”

The filming for eason 13 ended dramatically after Giudice brought up a rumor that Melissa Gorga, Joe’s wife and Giudice’s sister-in-law cheated on Joe with actor Nick Barrotta. As a result, Joe and Melissa skipped Giudice’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

Joe Gorga went on a BravoCon rant about family

#RHONJ Watch unhinged Joe Gorga give impassioned rant on family during ‘RHONJ’ panelhttps://t.co/LCXgSyVRIH pic.twitter.com/0B1Aq6ErD3 — Brightly (@2BrightlyAgain) October 15, 2022

While appearing at a BravoCon panel, Gorga went on a rant about family in front of a packed crowd.

“This is the s*** that pisses me off,” Gorga said while standing awkwardly on the center of the stage. “[If I] built this building and I have a cousin that does electrical [then] I’m giving you a job. Not that we are being in competition. F*** that. We’re family.”

Gorga was set off after a fan asked why they’d agree to go on the show if there was already tension in the family.

“I am tired of hearing that bulls***,” he continued. “Because you know what? If you love each other, right? And we’re family, you help one another rise.”

There has been tension between Giudice and Gorga, mostly due to interactions with Teresa and Melissa. The sisters-in-law only briefly seemed to set aside their differences when Giudice was sent to prison but that ceasefire was short-lived.

