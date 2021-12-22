Jennifer Aydin Hires Famous Freestyle Band for Her Holiday House Party

Jennifer Aydin went all out for her latest house party.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star posted a nearly 5-minute video of the entertainment she hired for a holiday bash at her 12,000 square-foot Paramus, New Jersey mansion.

In a live video shared to Instagram, Aydin posed and spoke as the band TKA performed behind her in her massive living room. The New York-based Latin freestyle trio, which features frontman K7, performed some of their most popular songs as Aydin and her friends danced and shot videos from their phones.

You can see Aydin’s video of TKA at her house party below.

It is unclear how much Aydin paid to book TKA at her home. The group, whose song “You are the One” hit the Billboard Hot 100 in the 1990s, reportedly commands a minimum fee of $25,000 to $39,000 for U.S. nightclub gigs, per Celebrity Talent International.

Fans Reacted to Aydin’s Pricey Live Entertainment

In comments posted on Aydin’s social media page, fans reacted to the unexpected “guests” at her holiday party. Many couldn’t believe she had TKA jamming in her living room.

“At your house??? Omg I love TKA!!” one fan wrote.

“No freaking way!!! This is crazy that TKA was at your house!!!” another added.

“NO YOU Didn’t! LOVE. JEALOUS!” a third fan chimed in.

Others criticized the RHONJ star for posing in front of her phone instead of watching the group’s live performance.

“Maybe you should watch them perform instead of worrying about getting a video of them,” one commenter wrote.

“Jennifer stop taking a selfie, turn around and ENJOY!” another added.

“All these ppl with camera phones look ridiculous,” a third agreed. “Turn off the phone and watch it! Live live in the moment.”

Aydin is Known for Her Over-the-Top Parties

Aydin is known for her over-the-top parties, so perhaps the live music isn’t such a shocker. According to BravoTV.com, Aydin once boasted that she has no credit limit and dished on how much she spends on birthday parties for her five kids. The outlet noted that during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Aydin revealed that for her son Justin’s 16th birthday she booked “two penthouse suites at the Dream [Downtown] Hotel.”

“I was out about $15,000,” she said.

She has also thrown lavish ‘Descendants” and super-hero-themed parties for her kids, Olivia and Christian, which included live costumed characters for entertainment.

Aydin once even criticized her RHONJ co-star Jackie Goldschneider’s more traditional at-home party for her son.

“I don’t want to hurt Jackie’s feelings, but this party is a bit underwhelming,” Aydin said in a clip on the Bravo reality show. “I mean, playing basketball in the beating sun? I’m like, this is just a Friday afternoon playdate at my house. You know, no offense to Jackie, but if her and I were both to throw a party on the same day, I mean—whose party would be more popular?”

On a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” after-show, Aydin once said that she has seen “a lot of different birthday parties given [across] all different social classes.”

“I’ve seen people who don’t have a pot to p*** in throw the nicest, cutest parties for their child, not because they’re shoving their lack of money down my throat, but because it’s their joy to give a nice party to their guests,” she said. “I mean, what’s the big deal? I’m not saying millions; I’m just saying a little bit more on the spectrum is a little more expectable for someone who’s got millions in the bank.”

