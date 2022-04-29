Jennifer Aydin Catches Heat for ‘Tone Deaf’ Tweet

Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin have had a troubled 12th season on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” after Josephs revealed that Aydin’s husband Bill Aydin had been unfaithful many years ago and due to Aydin’s support of Teresa Giudice.

Josephs recently appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” to discuss the finale of season 12 and shaded Aydin during one segment of the show. Josephs participated in the Questionable Behavior game and shared the question she’d ask some of her RHONJ co-stars.

When Aydin’s face came up on the screen, Josephs said she’d ask her, “I want to know why do you spend so much money on Chanel and not a penny on your clothes?” Cohen responded to Josephs’ question with confusion, saying that Chanel is clothing, so she clarified that she believes Aydin spends a lot of money on Chanel accessories but not on clothes.

Aydin Took to Twitter to State She Felt ‘Blessed’ to Be Able to Buy Whatever She Wanted

Blessed to be at a point in my life that I can buy what ever I want, when ever I want- so I buy whatever I think looks good- no matter the price🙏🏻 #blessed #rhonj — Jennifer Aydin (@JenniferAydin) April 27, 2022

However, Aydin’s apparent clap-back caused a lot of confusion among fans and angered several of them, who called out the RHONJ star for what they said was a lack of humility.

Many Fans Weren’t Pleased With Aydin’s Comment & Called Her Out for Appearing to Brag About Money

Many people took to Aydin’s tweet to blast the RHONJ star in replies and express their unhappiness with her comment. One person wrote, “Sorry that buying things is on your top blessings list. And even sorrier that you would put that out into the universe.” One of the replies stated, “Just when I was coming around to your side, this s*** gets posted.”

Someone wrote, “You must be terribly miserable if THIS is what you post. Buying STUFF isn’t happiness… It truly isn’t…” One person replied to Aydin, “I would be more proud of my contributions to those in need, to being a good example for my daughter/children, for being a kind human being. Your priorities are messed up. Try and find some pride in something within yourself because money can’t buy what is truly important.”

Someone else slammed Aydin, “Blessed to have a husband who lets you waste his hard earned money on nonsense because he feel guilty about having an affair. You’re still bragging about shopping while there’s clearly a plethora of issues within your marriage. We’re not impressed.”

One person said, “That’s just not something you share with the world especially if by ‘blessed’, you mean married rich. It’s not like you earned the money you are talking about here. Be happy you are fortunate and be humble about it. Geez.” Someone else said, “Bragging on social media about how much money you have is rather crass!”

One person stated, “Privileged…not blessed.” Another wrote, “WTH kind of statement is this?! Ever heard of being humble?!” Someone agreed, “What? Who says this kind of stuff? Especially when so many are suffering more now then they ever have.” One person said, “Well this doesn’t sound gross and tone deaf or anything. I mean good for you but it’s true what they say money yells and wealth whispers.”

