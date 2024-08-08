Fans Think There’s No Way 1 RHONJ Cast Member Will Be Back After Season 14 Finale

Fans of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” are preparing for a cast shakeup following the volatile season 14 finale. And while Bravo has made no cast announcements yet, many fans think Jennifer Fessler is out for season 15.

The RHONJ finale episode was filmed at Rails Steakhouse, and it ended with a physical altercation between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin. Glass was broken, and estranged sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga got into a side shouting match as everyone leaped from the table.

Fessler left the restaurant in disgust, and some fans think they may have been her last act as a Housewife.

Jenn Fessler Explained Why She Walked Out of the RHONJ Finale Taping

During the RHONJ finale episode, “When All is Said and Done,” Fessler and Dolores Catania organized a mediated group luncheon at Rails so the divided cast could air their grievances in a civilized manner. The two emphasized that they wanted everyone to be heard. “Say how you feel, try to say it like a lady,” Fessler told the group.

Catania said there was going to be “an order” to the meeting. “The only time I’m going to step in is when I think the point is made,” she said.

But after the near-brawl, Fessler said she was out. “I just want to let you know, I’m gonna go,” she told her feuding castmates. “I’m not staying for this. I can’t mediate this. You guys have gotten used to this level of disgusting. I’m not used to this. I don’t want to be around this. It’s [expletive] gross.”

After Gorga thanked her for organizing the doomed luncheon, co-star Rachel Fuda asked, “No one thinks it’s weird Jenn is co-hosting a party and she just left?”

In a confessional, Fessler explained, “In my world, you either smash glass or you break bread. They don’t really go together, right? Lunch is over. I‘ll take the mozzarella to go.”

Some fans praised Fessler for leaving the toxic environment. But others felt the move signaled her end on the show.

“Andddd that’s a franchise wrap on Jen Fessler 🤣🤣,” came a comment on Instagram.

“Not housewife material if you’re gonna leave!!!” another agreed.

“Jen F can’t handle the heat! I think she’s funny but you can’t just run away from drama when you’re on a housewife show,” another chimed in.

“Jenn Fessler should be fired. Leaving the event YOU organized? When it’s just started? All because two women yelled? One of the most inept, not-ready-for-primetime Housewives in the entire franchise’s history. A waste of air time,” another viewer wrote on X.

“Jen F isn’t fit for jersey she needs to go,” added another.

“Fessler wasn’t made for this mess, she also has a good reputation and I’m sure she doesn’t want to ruin it, I respect that 👏,” another viewer wrote.

Jenn Fessler Teased the 5 Stages of ‘Grief’ Following the RHONJ Finale

Following the finale, Fessler reacted to the ending in an Instagram post that teased her “5 stages of grief at Rails.” The RHONJ “friend” shared five photos of her face in different stages of disbelief and she labeled them, “Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression, Acceptance.”

She also hinted about why she didn’t want to film with some of the cast members. In a video for the RHONJ reunion special, Fessler noted that she won’t film with a “room” of “snakes.”

In another clip posted by Bravo TV, Fessler attempted to put a hopeful spin on the cast’s future. “You can see under all the madness there is a love. You can almost feel it, you can see it. And it’s so nice at the end when you see women getting back together,” she said. But she added, “It’s not in the cards for most of this cast.”