RHONJ Star Reveals Why She Had to Draw the Line Last Season

Jennifer Fessler revealed why she walked out of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” finale taping when it took place in late 2023.

Fessler joined the cast of the Bravo reality show in season 13 as a “friend” of the cast. She appeared more prominently in season 14 when the premiere focused on her “Messy Fessy” 55th birthday party.

But by the time the finale rolled around, Fessler had enough. In a September 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Fessler explained why she had to draw the line with her feuding cast mates. “Listen I knew what I signed up for with Housewives,” she said. “It’s not like I expected it to be like Dolores said like all [kumbaya] but there’s always a line like for everybody, I think. But for me, glass gets thrown and things are breaking I got to go.”

Fessler also said she does not regret leaving “one bit.” “No, I’m good and I got to watch it on TV,” she said.

Jennifer Fessler Walked out of the RHONJ Finale Luncheon She Helped Organize

In the RHONJ finale episode titled “When All Is Said and Done,” Fessler famously walked out of the cast luncheon held at Rails Steakhouse in Towaco, New Jersey—a cast sitdown she helped organize and mediate alongside Dolores Catania.

Fessler chose to leave after co-star Danielle Cabral lunged over the table at Jennifer Aydin during an argument, breaking a glass pitcher in the process.

Fessler excused herself from the table after the near brawl, telling her castmates, “I just want to let you know, I’m gonna go. I’m not staying for this. I can’t mediate this. You guys have gotten used to this level of disgusting. I’m not used to this. I don’t want to be around this. It’s [expletive] gross.”

In a confessional, Fessler explained why she made her exit. “In my world, you either smash glass or you break bread. They don’t really go together, right?“ she said.

Since filming for RHONJ ended, Fessler told Us she’s been feeling “peaceful.” “There’s just, you know, there’s a big difference in sort of like having a lull and not fighting and not screaming carrying on,” she said.

Jennifer Fessler Has ‘No Idea’ About Her Status For Season 15

Amid Rumors that the RHONJ cast could be revamped for season 15, Fessler told USA Today in a separate interview that she has “no idea” of her status on the show.

But she did tell Us Weekly that she thinks there will be a new mix of cast members, with her hopefully one of them. “I predict it comes back with at least some of the current cast. I predict new people,” she said, adding, “I predict Jenn Fessler becomes a Housewife.”

“We’ll see,” she added. “I should say — I know it probably is going to sound so cliché — I’ve just been thrilled where I’ve been. It’s all been perfect for me. So, either way, I’m good.”

Fessler and the rest of the cast may have to wait a while to find out if they still have a job. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in August, Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen said Bravo is in “no rush” to begin production for RHONJ season 15.

