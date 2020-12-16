Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Husband Accused of Spying on Nanny

Former Real Housewives of New York “friend of” Jennifer Gilbert’s ex-husband, Bennett Egeth, has been accused of spying on their au pair, per new court documents obtained by Heavy.

In January 2019, the couple hired a live-in au pair named Daniela De Los Rios to take care of their children. The documents allege that while De los Rios was living there, Egeth had set up a secret camera set up in her bedroom. De los Rios discovered the hidden camera when Egeth left his iPad on a table in the house, and De los Rios saw a live video feed of her bedroom on the screen.

Because Egeth was filming her bedroom, he had access to intimate moments between De los Rios and her boyfriend and even watched them have sex, as alleged in court documents. Additionally, alleged in the court documents, “Defendant Egeth watched her undress, enter her bed naked, and exit her bed naked in the morning during those 600 consecutive days and nights.”

After De los Rios reported Egeth to the police, he was arrested on September 17, 2020, and his electronics were seized. 11 video clips of De los Rios were found on his devices, according to court documents.

Jennifer Gilbert appeared as a friend of Jill Zarin’s on Season 3 of The Real Housewives of New York City.

The Au Pair Alleged That the Couple Continued to Threaten Her

According to the court documents, De los Rios alleged that after she called the police, both defendants named in the complaint, Egeth and Gilbert, began threatening her. They continued to call her and send her text messages, including one that read, “Just let you know this won’t end up well!” per court documents. The complaint states that Egeth and Gilbert’s actions have caused De los Rios “to suffer severe emotional distress.”

In a statement to Heavy, Gilbert wrote through email, “I was previously married to this person. We were divorced this past spring, and lived separately for 7 years prior. This case has nothing to do with me.”

Jennifer Gilbert Said She ‘Knew of’ the Show Before She Starred on It

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly which was published just before her appearance on Season 3 of The Real Housewives of New York, Gilbert explained that before she was on the show, she had watched a bit of it before. “It’s sort of like popcorn: You start it, you don’t think you’re going to eat the whole thing, you look down and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, it’s gone,'” Gilbert said at the time. “I wouldn’t be like, ‘Oh my God, it’s Thursday, I’ve gotta watch it.’ But all of a sudden I would be home, it’s raining, and I would watch all of them.

Gilbert continued, telling Entertainment Weekly, “I’d be like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe I watched five in a row.’ I definitely knew of the show, I didn’t watch it on a steady week-to-week basis, but I caught up and knew all the characters.”

