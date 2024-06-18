RHOC Star Says She Feels ‘Caught in the Middle’ of Castmates’ Ongoing Feud

Amidst arguments with her friends and claims that her boyfriend was unfaithful, “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Jennifer Pedranti survived her first season on the series, and in a June 14 interview with Us Weekly, the newest orange holders is teasing what’s to come in her second season.

When asked about the dynamic between longtime RHOC star Shannon Beador and returning Housewife Alexis Bellino (who will appear in a recurring “Friend of the Housewives” capacity in season 18), Pedranti said, “Working that dynamic the entire season was so hard because I like Alexis. I can see how hard it is for Shannon and being within that dynamic, you’re constantly caught in the middle. I’m either pissing Shannon off by being sweet with Alexis or I’m pissing Alexis off by being friendly with Shannon, and it’s just this battle that goes on for us the entire season.”

Bellino is returning to the show alongside Beador’s recent ex, John Janssen, and Pedranti added that fans may find themselves in the middle of the conflict. “I think everybody has compassion for Shannon, for sure. And I think everybody wants Alexis to be happy. It is a weird spot.”

Fans Will See Jennifer Pedranti Get Engaged

Although Pedranti finds herself in the middle of some of her co-stars conflicts, she does get to share some positive moments from her own life. One such moment, teased in the season 18 trailer, shows Pedranti and her boyfriend Ryan Boyajian getting engaged on the beach.

As Pedranti told Us Weekly, “I hope people understand the depth of Ryan and me and the love between Ryan and me, and that moment in the Bahamas was the greatest moment — aside from having kids — of my life.”

Boyajian, present for the interview, added, “I met Jenn out in the Bahamas at our favorite spot, and it was magical. It was super special for us.”

While Pedranti’s relationship isn’t clear from criticism in RHOC season 18, as the trailer shows Tamra Judge asking Boyajian “How’s the FBI going for you?”, Pedranti told Us Weekly, “The bond between Ryan and me is truly — as cheesy as this sounds — unbreakable. It is my forever. It is my other half. It is my soulmate. I know what that means now, and I have a best friend and a soulmate all in one man. Nothing, not one person, not one thing will ever ever ever come between Ryan and me.”

Jennifer Pedranti Isn’t the New Girl Anymore

As Pedranti heads into season 18 she is no longer the newest RHOC Housewife, as newcomer Katie Ginella is joining the cast. According to BravoTV.com, Ginella was born in South Korea and adopted to a family in Georgia when she was young. Now, she is a mother of four and married to a golf journalist, Matt Ginella.

While she joined the series as a friend of Gina Kirschenheiter, Ginella knows Housewives from other cities, as she is seen getting lunch with RHOBH star Sutton Stracke in the season 18 trailer. Stracke advised, “I wouldn’t go up against Heather [Dubrow],” before the trailer cut to a new scene of Ginella and Dubrow fighting.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 18 premieres on Bravo on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

