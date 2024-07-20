Jennifer Pedranti Reacts After Reaching Update in Divorce Settlement

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” fans met Jennifer Pedranti after she separated from her husband, William, in January 2021. In the season 18 premiere, Pedranti shared that after nearly three years, her divorce was still not finalized.

“We have made very little progress in my divorce,” Pedranti said in confessional. “Unfortunately, it’s taking Will a long time to turn in financials.” As time went on Pedranti began falling behind on her rent payments, which led to her eviction and subsequent move into her boyfriend (now fiancé) Ryan Boyajian’s house.

Luckily for Pedranti, her divorce has officially been finalized, as InTouch reported in 2024. According to the outlet, Pedranti was awarded, among other assets, a one-time payment of $267,811, $4,674 per month in child support, and $1,735 in spousal support, which will end if she re-marries.

Pedranti reacted to the settlement in a July 18 interview with Decider. See what the yoga teacher and RHOC star had to say below.

Jennifer Pedranti Feels Good to Have Her Divorce Finalized

“I feel so good, it’s been four years,” Pedranti told Decider about finally reaching her divorce settlement. “Like, this has been four years — four years of my life just waiting on documents and ‘please just turn this in.'”

Pedranti then went on to explain how she and Will, who share four children Dawson, Greyson, Everleigh, and Dominic, had been handling their family’s financials during their separation.

“And I think what people don’t know is, in that time, my ex and I’s understanding was, you know, I had a debit card and he was paying everything. So if I needed gas, it was a text message. ‘Can you move money over?’ If I needed groceries, ‘Can you move money over?’ So when the rent starts not getting paid, I was just at a complete loss, right? I didn’t know — where was that going to come from? And so it feels good. I hope it feels good for him as it does for me [and] maybe now we can start repairing a good co-parenting relationship.”

Pedranti confirmed in the RHOC season 18 premiere that Boyajian and her father both helped her financially before the divorce settlement, as Will was no longer able to help after leaving his job at Pedranti’s father’s business. Both helped her catch up on missed rent payments and her father handled her attorney’s bills.

Jennifer Pedranti & Ryan Boyajian Got Engaged Before Her Divorce Finalized

Although Pedranti’s divorce was just finalized, she has already been engaged to Boyajian for months. The couple confirmed their engagement to People in April 2024. “We’re both super stoked and couldn’t be happier. We always say that our love is a gift, and this just feels like the icing on the cake,” Pedranti told the outlet.

Boyajian got down on one knee while the pair were on vacation in the Bahamas. Cameras captured the special moment, which was teased in the RHOC season 18 trailer.

“I was shocked,” Pedranti added. “He was like, ‘Come here for a second’ and we walked down on the beach. And he pulled me in, and I said to him, ‘Are you doing something?’ And the second he got down in the sand, I don’t even remember what he said because I was so surprised.”

