RHOC Star Wants to Express Her Issues With Emily Simpson’s Comments at Reunion

While “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Jennifer Pedranti has been in an ongoing feud with her castmate, Tamra Judge, throughout the show’s 17th season, she shared she plans on also confronting another co-star during the show’s upcoming reunion. In an August 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Pedranti revealed she has taken issue with comments Emily Simpson made about her boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian.

“I really like Emily a lot and I really admire her and I’ve heard a few things, you know, comments have been made and it bothers me because I feel like those are all based on things you hear, nothing that you have ever seen,” said Pedranti. “And she’s a smart girl, she’s a smart cookie and it’s like I don’t view her as falling for that. And so I would love to ask.”

The mother of five went on to say that some fans criticized Simpson’s husband, Shane Simpson when she joined the show’s cast in season 13.

“I heard that Shane got a bad wrap in the beginning, right? And I never judged when I met Emily, I didn’t think, ‘Oh, she’s got that one husband that’ — she just raves about her husband, and seems so happy and tells me about this amazing man. I know what I see and what I hear, I’m not going on the past or what was filmed, and I was surprised that I heard that she did about Ryan. I’d like to clear that up,” said the yoga instructor.

In addition, the RHOC star, who joined the cast for season 17, shared that she also would like Judge to give her “a reason” why she has continually criticized her relationship at the season 17 reunion.

Jennifer Pedranti Spoke About Her First Impression of Emily Simpson

During an August 2023 E! News interview, alongside her castmate Taylor Armstrong, Pedranti suggested she felt intimidated by Simpson when she first joined the RHOC cast.

“In the very beginning, I will say Emily has that, like, attorney – she’s a smart girl, she’s going to figure it out, she’s got her questions and I remember I was kind of, like, ‘Oh, I hope I’m answering this — you know, I’m on the stand, I plead the fifth,’” quipped the yoga instructor.

Pedranti also shared that her co-star Heather Dubrow did not initially seem interested in being friends with her.

“Heather was a little standoffish I felt in the very beginning, but she came around,” said the 46-year-old.

Heather Dubrow Opened Up About How She Feels About Her RHOC Season 17 Castmates

During a July 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Dubrow shared her thoughts about Judge’s ongoing issues with Pedranti. As fans are aware, Judge has claimed Boyajian cheated on Pedranti, which the couple has denied. They clarified, however, that Boyajian did have a sexual relationship with another woman while they were “on a break.”

“I’m not in the middle of it and I try to stay out of things that I’m not in the middle of but it’s odd that it just keeps coming up and I think that Jenn is a really nice girl and I don’t understand why this just isn’t ending,” said Dubrow.

Dubrow also noted that she was at odds with several of her castmates, including Judge, throughout RHOC season 17. She suggested she believes her co-stars should have been more patient with her during the production of the new season.

“I think that when you like someone and you want to be their friend, you understand that they’ve got foibles, they’ve got idiosyncrasies, no one is perfect, we’ve all got our schtick, right? But when you like someone you kind of forget it, and it’s like ‘Okay, roll your eyes, oh yeah, that’s just her,’ whatever, and when you don’t like someone or you want to have a problem with someone, you lean in,” said Dubrow.