RHOC Star Shares She’s Stopped Attempting Friendship With Tamra Judge

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Jennifer Pedranti joined the series in season 17 through her friend Tamra Judge, however their time on the show together hasn’t kept them close.

Pedranti sat down for an interview with Us Weekly after the July 18 episode of RHOC aired and opened up about where she stands with Judge after filming two seasons together. “This season Tamra and I were trying to move it forward,” Pedranti said, later adding, “It is what it is. It’s repeated patterns, it’s good when it’s good. She’s a lot of fun, and it’s really hard when it’s hard.”

As for whether or not she is able to trust Judge, Pedranti added, “No. It’s not a friend I even want to attempt that [with] anymore. I want to see the friendship for what it is. I want to see the person for who they are. And I wouldn’t share, anything like that, I need a trusting, like an ‘I need to trust you,’ situation with Tamra, no.”

Jennifer Pedranti Thinks Tamra Judge Only Likes 1 Friend at a Time

Pedranti was then asked what kind of person she thought Judge was, to which the yoga teacher responded, “I think Tamra, she likes one friend at a time. When she loves you she loves you, when she’s done with you she’s done with you. And it’s hard.”

Pedranti’s realization about Judge helped her bond with fellow cast member Shannon Beador, who she sympathized with, saying, “Shannon’s been attempting this friendship with Tamra longer, probably, than me. And so, gosh, for Shannon to be at such a point in her life where she needs women and she needs friends, yeah that was hard to watch Tamra do that to her. And Tamra and I had talks about it.”

Beador opened up about her relationship with Judge in her own Us Weekly interview, saying, “I don’t [think we’ll be friends again] because I now can look back and see pretty much every season that I’ve been in with Tamra, there’s always an issue that she has with me. Either I did something. Or I didn’t do something. And it’s okay, we don’t need to be friends then. She says she walks on eggshells around me. I’m sorry that you feel that way. But I walked on eggshells around her.”

Tamra Judge Admitted She Was ‘Rough’ on Jennifer Pedranti

Judge, for her part, admitted that she could have handled herself differently when it came to her relationship with Pedranti in season 17 (where Judge had called out Pedranti for her relationship with now-fiancé Ryan Boyajian multiple times).

“You do [see us mend fences on season 18]. I know I was a little rough on her last year, but it was really from a place of concern, and if I had to do it all over again I wouldn’t have gone that route. But I do care about her and I want only the best for her,” Judge told ExtraTV in a July 2024 interview.

