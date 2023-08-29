RHOC Star Is Upset By Tamra Judge’s Post-Season 17 Comments: ‘That’s So Sad’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Jennifer Pedranti joined the show’s cast for its 17th season, which premiered in June 2023. Throughout RHOC season 17, Pedranti’s castmate and former friend, Tamra Judge, vocally criticized her relationship with her boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian. The “Two Ts In A Pod” host has repeatedly stated that Boyajian had cheated on Pedranti. Both Pedranti and her boyfriend have denied her claims.

Pedranti addressed her ongoing issues with Judge in an August 2023 interview with E! News, alongside her co-star Taylor Armstrong. During the interview, Pedranti reacted to Judge suggesting that she and her husband, Eddie Judge, believe Boyajian will be unfaithful in his relationship with Pedranti, in a July 2023 E! News interview. The yoga instructor shared that she found the comment hurtful because she and Boyajian were close friends with Judge and her husband before filming RHOC season 17.

“That’s so sad, that’s so sad for me, honestly, you have to know that this is somebody I viewed as a friend, this is somebody who that was supportive of me, this is somebody who was supportive of him. And I watch that and I’m like ‘Who is she?’” said the 46-year-old.

In addition, she stated that she and her boyfriend have had difficulty watching RHOC season 17 because of her co-stars’ comments.

“I don’t know what they are all filming behind my back, so all the things that are said are harder. And then you go home and you’re like ‘Why the hell are they saying this?’ And he’s like ‘I’m not even on the show, this is your show, why is this being said about me?’ And you have to understand he knew Tamra and Eddie and they never had issues, so it was like why are there issues now? It was hard,” said Pedranti.

In addition, the mother-of-five revealed Judge has not apologized for the remarks she has made about Pedranti’s relationship.

Jennifer Pedranti Responded to Tamra Judge’s Claim that She Stayed With Her Boyfriend to Become a Bravo Star

While filming a July 2023 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” interview, Judge claimed that Pedranti decided to stay in a relationship with Boyajian to get cast on RHOC season 17.

“When Jenn was going through the casting process is when she actually found out that Ryan was cheating on her and she chose to stay with him because she was afraid she wouldn’t get cast on the show,” said Judge.

Pedranti, who had an emotional affair with Boyajian while she was married to her ex-husband, William Pedranti, denied the allegation during a July 2023 episode of Hollywood Life’s “Pay Attention, Puh-Lease!” podcast. She stated that she believed the claim was ridiculous.

“Honestly, I’m in a relationship that I’m just being cheated on and just ride it out and just hope I get cast on the show? I mean that doesn’t even make sense,” said the mother of five.

Jennifer Pedranti Revealed Heather Dubrow ‘Was a Little Standoffish’ When She First Joined ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’

While speaking to E! News, Pedranti discussed her relationships with her other RHOC co-stars. She stated that she was particularly close to Armstrong. She also noted that she eventually became friends with Heather Dubrow after a somewhat rocky start.

“Heather was a little standoffish, I felt, in the very beginning, but then she came around,” said the mother of five.

During a July 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Dubrow weighed in on Judge’s drama with Pedranti. She suggested she did not understand why Judge continually brought up Pedranti’s relationship while filming season 17.

“Honestly, I’m not in the middle of it and I try to say out of things I’m not in the middle of, but, it’s odd that it just keeps coming up and I think Jenn is a really nice girl and I don’t understand why this just isn’t ending,” said Dubrow.