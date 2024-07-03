New RHOBH Star Opens Up About ‘Insane’ Start to Filming

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is currently in production for season 14, with two official additions to the cast, Housewife Bozoma Saint John and Friend of the Housewives Jennifer Tilly. In a July 2 interview for The Hollywood Reporter’s “It Happened in Hollywood” podcast, Tilly opened up about her experience filming with the rest of the season 14 cast, which includes Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and returning Friend Kathy Hilton.

“Oh my God, it’s insane. It’s, like, scarier than Chucky. I’ll tell you that,” Tilly said, later adding, “I’m not a Housewife. I’m a Friend of, which is a lot easier. You just dip in and out. You try to avoid flying shrapnel. And you know, if drinks are thrown, I have good reflexes so I can duck.”

Tilly was interviewed alongside her “Bound” co-star Gina Gershon, who shared that Bravo had previously asked her to join RHOBH. “You’ll be great on that. They approached me, I was too scared. But you know what? You’re going to be genius on that,” Gershon shared. “You’ll take over that whole set, Jen, I have no doubt.”

Jennifer Tilly Appeared on RHOBH Season 13 as a Favor to Sutton Stracke

Tilly is not entirely new to RHOBH, having made guest appearances since her close friend Sutton Stracke joined the cast as a Friend of the Housewives in season 10. Though still only a guest, Tilly started appearing more in season 13, with scenes featuring Tilly getting lunch with her friend or going to Stracke’s store.

In a May 2024 interview with Variety, weeks before her official promotion to Friend of the Housewives broke, Tilly shared why she ended up making those guest appearances, and what she got in return.

“It was really fun when I was on the show,” Tilly told the outlet. “I just did a couple of episodes, as a favor to Sutton for coming on ‘Chucky’. But it was super fun, and a thrill for me. I am a superfan. I was like, ‘Oh my God, here I am meeting all these ladies I’ve been watching for 14 years.’ Sometimes reality is stranger than fiction for real.” Stracke made her acting debut as a favor to her friend, appearing as herself in a season 2 episode of Tilly’s Syfy and USA Network series “Chucky”, alongside Gershon.

Jennifer Tilly is a ‘Semi-Professional’ Poker Player

During her “It Happened In Hollywood” interview, Tilly also opened up about her career as a poker player.

“I’m semi-professional. I’m one of the only women that play on a game called High Stakes Poker, where you can lose a million dollars in one afternoon. And then [just last year I was] inducted into the Women’s Poker Hall of Fame. And I have a gold bracelet, which is very coveted in the poker world,” Tilly shared, with Gershon adding that one of her proudest moments across her life was “when I beat a hand against Jennifer. I felt really thrilled.”

