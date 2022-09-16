Jenny McCarthy Thinks Erika Jayne’s Actions ‘Just Seem Wrong’

Bravo super fan, Jenny McCarthy, gives her take on Erika Jayne and the infamous diamond earrings.

While appearing on an episode of Watch What Happens Live alongside Kyle Richards, host Andy Cohen asked McCarthy her opinion on several of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” storylines this season.

Jenny McCarthy Thinks Erika Jayne Refusing to Give Back the Earrings Is Wrong: ‘I Hate to Be so Judgemental Because I’m Not Walking in Her Shoes’

In late June a judge ordered that Jayne must turn over a $750,000 pair of diamond earrings, according to People.

“That was one of the first things that I thought of before this episode even began. Hopefully she gives any type of jewelry to the victims. I can’t imagine not doing that. Like I said. I hate to be so judgemental because I’m not walking in her shoes but from a third party watching, it just seems wrong.”

“Settlement funds from the trust account created for a class action handled by [Tom’s] firm Girardi Keese were used to pay for the diamond earrings in Erika’s possession,” reported Law360 when the case was decided.

But prior to the court ruling, Jayne had held firm to the earrings and said she would only return them if ordered to do so.

“My client takes this very seriously, Your Honor,” Evan Borges, Jayne’s attorney said, according to the outlet. “My client left this marriage to move into a rental, filed for divorce on her own, and all she took with her were her personal possessions, which do include jewelry, but all she’s got are those personal possessions, plus her income from ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’.”

McCarthy was also asked if she thinks Jayne and Sutton Stracke could ever become friends.

“I do,” she said on WWHL. I think they have a lot alike, they don’t realize it yet. We see snippets of it. but I look at them when they are having fun and go ‘these two, this is a pair’ They are gonna make great friends someday.”

McCarthy Says ‘the Jury Is Still out’ on Diana Jenkins but ‘I Would Want to Be Friends With Her’

Lots of fans have mixed opinions about the new RHOBH cast member, Diana Jenkins and McCarthy feels the same way.

“The jury is still out but what I would say about her is that I like her money a lot so I would want to be friends with her to kind of jump on her plane,” McCarthy said on WHHL.

Jenkins recently donated to the Lion Air crash victims who are suing Erika Jayne after her estranged husband Tom Girardi allegedly withheld settlement winnings.

But the lawyer for the victims thinks it was all a PR stunt.

“While Ms. Jenkins may be well-intentioned, we do not believe that issuing a press release and soliciting donations from the public without having done the necessary legwork is an appropriate way to proceed,” Jay Edelson, told Page Six. “That being said, we hope that this is not a publicity stunt and will reserve judgment until we hear directly from her.”

Jenkins donated $100,000 on September 7, 2022.

“I was not aware of this tragedy until it became a topic of conversation on RHOBH,” Jenkins wrote on Instagram. “I feel so much sympathy for the widows and orphans left behind. I know firsthand the pain and suffering that accompanies the loss of a family member, having lost my brother in the closing days of the Bosnian War. I want to do what I can to support those people who suffered so much. For more information, visit sunelafoundation dot org.”

