Jenny McCarthy Says She Would’ve ‘Punched’ Taylor Armstrong if She Was Heather Dubrow

Actress Jenny McCarthy revealed she disapproved of “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Taylor Armstrong’s behavior toward her former “Jenny” co-star, Heather Dubrow, in RHOC season 17, episode 16. During the RHOC season 17 episode, an inebriated Armstrong told Dubrow she was upset because the “Seven Year Stitch” host neglected to notify her and Jennifer Pedranti that she was not going to return after she excused herself from their conversation during the RHOC cast’s trip to Mexico. Dubrow apologized for her behavior but also stated she believed Armstrong should have checked in on her before deciding to wait for her return.

While filming the September 27 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” alongside Dubrow, the show’s host Andy Cohen asked McCarthy, “How would you have handled being on the receiving end of Taylor’s drunken rant that you bailed on her in Mexico because you fell asleep?” The “Wahlburgers” personality revealed that she would not have remained as calm as Dubrow.

“[Dubrow] was much nicer. I would have punched her in the face,” said McCarthy.

Dubrow chimed in that she believed her interaction with Armstrong in RHOC season 17, episode 16, “was crazy.”

“When Taylor came up to me and she was like, ‘We were going to go out and you never came back.’ I was like, ‘I was hammered, I fell asleep, like were you worried I was aspirating? Did I hit my head?’” said the mother of four.

McCarthy agreed with Dubrow, stating, “Exactly.”

Taylor Armstrong Discussed Her Problems With Heather Dubrow

Armstrong and Dubrow were at odds throughout RHOC season 17. Issues arose after Armstrong felt slighted when the “Jenny” actress did not seem interested in joining the cast of her upcoming film “Masterpiece.” Dubrow also took issue with the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality after she discovered she and Tamra Judge had made comments about her acting credits on her IMDb profile.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in June 2023, alongside Judge, Armstrong discussed her issues with Dubrow. She explained that she “felt dismissed” during her conversation with Dubrow about “Masterpiece.”

“I got my feelings hurt,” explained the mother of one.

Armstrong also stated she did not expect to have problems with Dubrow while filming RHOC season 17.

“I had known Heather prior, just socially, and always had a nice hi/bye kind of relationship with her. So, I was really surprised, of all the people that I thought it would have friction with, I never saw that coming. And it kind of comes out of nowhere,” said the RHOBH alum.

Jennifer Pedranti Gave an Update on Her Friendship With Heather Dubrow

Pedranti also confronted Dubrow for her behavior in Mexico during RHOC season 17, episode 16. The yoga instructor, who joined RHOC for season 17, stated that she was under the impression that Dubrow “had no interest” in her. Dubrow replied that she did not appreciate Pedranti’s assumption. She asserted that she believed the mother of five was “a great member of this friend group.” In a confessional interview, Pedranti stated that she believed Dubrow may have been dismissive of her because of remarks Judge made about her and her boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian.

“Honestly I do blame Tamra’s behavior. If I was Heather and someone like me walked in and all it was, was about my past and my boyfriend’s shenanigans, I would be like, ‘I don’t have interest in her,’” said Pedranti.

According to Reality Blurb, the mother of five made similar comments regarding Dubrow in a July 2023 Instagram Story. She stated that she and the 54-year-old are in a better place after the production of RHOC season 17.

“After filming we went to dinner with the Dubrows [and] they were nothing short of amazing! Looking forward to [Heather Dubrow] getting to know the REAL ME.. not the dramatized version of me, my past or my [boyfriend’s] past,” wrote the RHOC personality.