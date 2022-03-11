Jenny McCarthy Reveals Why She Did Not Want To Join the Cast of RHONY

Actress Jenny McCarthy has made her mark in the entertainment industry over the past three decades. She has starred in popular projects like “The Drew Carey Show,” “John Tucker Must Die,” and “Two and a Half Men” per IMDb. During a March 2022 appearance on Heather Dubrow’s podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World,” the “Masked Singer” panelist revealed that she could have also been featured on “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

Jenny McCarthy Spoke About ‘RHONY’ on Heather Dubrow’s Podcast

While recording the “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast episode, McCarthy revealed that former “RHONY” star Bethenny Frankel wanted her to join the show’s cast. The 49-year-old explained that she had been living in New Jersey when Frankel was still starring on the hit Bravo show. She then shared that she did not believe she would be the right fit for “RHONY.”

“I was like I just don’t have it in me. Confrontation scares the s*** out of me,” explained the mother of one.

She went on to say that she knew she would have a difficult time being Frankel’s co-star.

“To be on a show with Bethenny, you have to be quick, you have to be ready to fire at any point. I mean, I think she was amazing on that show in her run, no doubt and so successful, but I was like, ‘Thanks Bethenny, I’m flattered that you’d brought me on but I couldn’t do it.’ I couldn’t. I would be so scared. Like I’m sorry,” said McCarthy.

The actress also noted that she would not enjoy watching herself on “RHONY.”

“Then you have to watch the show and watch everyone do confessionals about you when you thought you had already got it passed you, you’re watching the show and thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s totally talking s***,’” stated the “Donnie Loves Jenny” star.

Jenny McCarthy Shared Her Thoughts About Bethenny Frankel’s Departure From ‘RHONY’ in 2019

In October 2019, “RHONY” star Luann de Lesseps appeared on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM program “The Jenny McCarthy Show.” During the interview, de Lesseps shared her thoughts about Frankel leaving the Bravo series following its eleventh season. She stated that while she believed her former co-star was “a lot of fun,” she could also “be really nasty.” The “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer also asserted that she “always held [her] own with Bethenny” during their arguments on the show.

“Her and I have always had this up and down kind of relationship and you know, she’s not an easy person to manage and I just feel like that part, I’ll kind of miss because it’s kind of challenging and I found kind of fun in it. I’ll miss her but at the same time, when you’re around her, it’s like walking on eggshells,” said de Lesseps.

The Bravo star then asked McCarthy to share her opinion about Frankel’s departure.

“I would feel relieved as h*** if I was a cast member. I would be like oh my god — because it’s kind of like walking into like someone in your childhood if someone was playing — like I never knew what kind of mood my dad’s going to be in, my mom’s going to be in, so you’re walking on eggshells. I personally don’t like to live in those kinds of environments. It’s unhealthy,” said McCarthy.

