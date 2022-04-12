Rumors About RHONJ Cast for Season 13 Surface Amid Ratings Surge

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” are bringing the drama this season, and the ratings prove that fans are loving every minute.

The show hit the ground running with a breakout first episode in which there was plenty of shocking storylines uncovered from the jump. So far, the focus has been on Jennifer Aydin’s marriage, Teresa Giudice’s new relationship with Louie Ruelas, and the challenges that Jackie Goldschneider has been overcoming in regard to an eating disorder.

According to TV Deets, the April 5, 2022, episode of RHONJ drew in 1.108 million viewers, making it a season 12 high. The show has been hovering around 1 million viewers week over week, and is showing promise of continued growth.

With the ratings wins, some can’t help about a 13th season of the popular Bravo franchise, especially given what’s been going on with the major shake-up regarding “The Real Housewives of New York.” However, fans may be relieved to hear that a new blind suggests all the women will be returning for another season.

A Blind Claims That Some of the RHONJ Ladies ‘Saved Themselves’ at the Reunion

Season 12 of RHONJ saw the same cast as season 11, with the addition of Tiki Barber’s wife, Traci Lynn Johnson. Based on a new blind, it sounds like all the full-time women will be back for another season.

“Rumor has it everyone’s favorite Garden state show will keep the same full time ladies next season. A couple women managed to save themselves at the reunion,” a blind published by Bravo and Cocktails read.

The anonymous source also suggested that a couple more ladies may be joining the crew to further spice things up.

“We’re also hearing they are trying out a couple of friends, one from each ‘side,’ maybe they’ll work but try as they might they haven’t found good full time ladies in a few years now. The ratings, they speak for themselves, they’ve learned from RHONY and OC, don’t mess up a good thing,” the blind continued.

Many Fans Don’t Want Johnson to Return

Many fans haven’t seen the appeal of Traci, who was added on as a “friend of” for season 12. After the blind posted by Bravo and Cocktails hit the internet, several people started to react — and many voiced their opinions of Johnson.

The rhonjobsessed Instagram account shared the news on social media, and the comments came pouring in.

“No more Tracy,” one person wrote.

“Yes!!!! Please, no more Tracy,” another comment read.

“Fire Traci,” a third person added.

Other fans weighed in on who else they’d like to see off the show, and the comments ranged from Melissa Gorga to Margaret Josephs. There are also a fair share of fans who don’t want Jackie Goldschneider to return. And, of course, there are plenty of people who think it’s Teresa Giudice’s time to go.

“Melissa, Jackie and Marge can kick rocks,” someone wrote.

“GET RID OF MARGE,” an additional comment read.

As for who fans would like to see on RHONJ, former cast member Caroline Manzo seems to be the top suggestion.

