Here’s How the RHONJ Husbands Reacted to Bill Aydin’s Affair

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is airing on Bravo, and the premiere kicked off with some major drama. As the ladies and their families gathered at Teresa Giudice’s home for a pool party, Margaret Josephs dropped a bombshell. She exposed a long-kept secret about an affair that Bill Aydin had 10 years ago.

While standing in Teresa’s backyard, Margaret and Jennifer Aydin got into a little back-and-forth before Margaret decided to expose the affair while cameras were rolling.

“You always say Bill’s the best… he had an affair. Everybody knows,” Margaret said. She then turned to Teresa and said, “her marriage isn’t as perfect as she says it is.” Jennifer didn’t deny it, but instead, confirmed it, even if she was a bit taken aback. The episode ended seconds later, but the storyline is just getting started.

As everyone found out about Bill’s affair, many for the first time, Jackie Goldschneider weighed in on the reaction of Bill’s RHONJ pals — the House Husbands — during an interview with Page Six.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some of the RHONJ Husbands ‘Were not Shocked’

Despite internet chatter and rumors, Jennifer confirming that Bill had an affair was surprising to her friends, her castmates, and fans of the Housewives franchise. Over the past couple of years, Bill has grown incredibly close to some of the other spouses, including Joe Gorga and Frank Catania (an ex spouse), so some people might be wondering how the guys felt about him cheating on Jennifer.

During her interview with Page Six, Jackie revealed that the guys don’t get involved much in the drama, and they seemed to just let things roll off their shoulders — although she did make it a point to say that some of them “were not shocked.”

“I don’t think the guys get as involved in the drama. The guys all love Bill. I think some of them were not shocked, and I don’t know why,” Jackie said. “Some of them were not shocked, but they would never rib him about it. I don’t even think they brought it up to him. They’re not like that,” she added.

Jennifer Didn’t Want Anyone to Find Out About Bill’s Affair

In an interview with Us Weekly that went live after the season 12 premiere of RHONJ, Jennifer Aydin admitted that she never thought that her husband’s affair would come out — ever.

“I thought nobody would ever find out. … I never told anybody. Nobody knew — [not] my mother, my sister, my best friend, my cousin. Like, when I say I was taking it to the grave, I kept that secret inside. And it was very hard for me to do, and I was able to do it for the greater good of my family,” Jennifer said.

“I signed up to do the show to show my life: the good, the bad, the ugly. And … for people to learn from the journey. You know, not everything is black-and-white and just because somebody does a bad thing doesn’t mean they’re a bad person,” the mother-of-five added.

