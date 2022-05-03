RHONJ Cast Could See 3 Newcomers for Season 13: Source

The 12th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” has wrapped, but the ladies are already prepping for season 13. For the past couple of years, Bravo has been airing shorter RHONJ seasons, but hasn’t been making fans wait as long in between seasons.

The RHONJ reunion will air in three parts in May, and speculation about season 13 has already begun — especially when it comes to the cast. Although the network hasn’t made any official announcements, anonymous sources have been sending information to various fan accounts, and it sounds like the full cast will be back.

“Rumor has it everyone’s favorite Garden state show will keep the same full time ladies next season. A couple women managed to save themselves at the reunion,” a blind published by Bravo and Cocktails read.

The source also shared that producers were “trying out a couple of friends” who could also be a part of season 13. Now, more details about who those friends might be have been shared.

Here’s what you need to know:

There May Be 3 Newcomers on Season 13

It sounds like RHONJ producers are very interested in shaking things up a bit on the next season of the show, based on a new blind.

“Danielle Cabral is joining the ladies – finally getting the show into a younger demographic. The next newbie is Jenn Fessler (Marges friend) or Rachel Fuda (Melissas friend), but the decision hasn’t been made on what direction they should go in,” an anonymous source told Bravo and Cocktails via email.

Cabral is already followed by much of the RHONJ cast on Instagram. She is a “MOMtreprenuer,” according to her bio. She has two kids, and she owns a retail shop called BOUJIE KIDZ. She has done reality television before, appearing on MTV’s “True Life,” and on HGTV’s “Family Under Construction.” In 2022, she started her own production company.

Fessler, who would be coming in as a “friend of,” is the Co-founder and CEO of F Major, a show company. Fuda, who would also be in a “friend of” role, is a mother of three who lives in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Bravo has not confirmed any new RHONJ stars for season 13.

Contracts Haven’t All Been Finalized Yet

The anonymous source also told Bravo and Cocktails that every RHONJ star hasn’t signed on the dotted line just yet. However, the source stated that Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs, Jen Aydin, and Melissa Gorga, are all coming back for certain.

“The Jersey girls are already gearing up for filming S13 in the next 3 weeks but not all contracts are official yet. Teresa, Marge, Jen & Melissa are 100% part of next season (unless Teresa ends up quitting). Dolores was supposed to be reduced to friend role, but with her new feud with Jen and becoming a fan favorite – she most likely will be given a chance again at full-time,” the source wrote.

“Jackie is always a last minute decision, but she’ll most likely be back but may get edited down by the end of filming,” the anonymous source added.

READ NEXT: Rumors About RHONJ Cast for Season 13 Surface Amid Ratings Surge