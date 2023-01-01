Fans React to Behind-the-Scenes Reel of RHONJ Season 13

The new season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is just a few weeks away and fans have already gotten a taste of what’s to come thanks to the explosive trailer released by Bravo.

Shortly after the trailer was released, Senior Social Content Producer Donald Adler shared a behind-the-scenes video of the women ahead of their season 13 photoshoot. The footage was taken back stage as the reality stars got their hair and makeup done for their new cast photo and individual shots for the new season, which is set to premiere on February 7, 2023.

“My Christmas gift to you? TONS OF #RHONJ BTS CONTENT coming to @bravotv’s IG and TikTok! Love my Jersey girls so much,” Adler captioned the video.

Here’s what you need to know:

The New RHONJ Stars Weren’t in the Behind-the-Scenes Footage

In the Reel, the RHONJ ladies were seen in their blue and purple colored dresses, marking one of the only times that the franchise appeared in colors that weren’t beige, gold, black, ivory, or white.

The Reel starts off with a fully-dressed and made-up Melissa Gorga, standing in between Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania. From there, a solo shot of Teresa Giudice posing for the camera in a long, blue gown is shown.

Next up is Jennifer Aydin getting her hair done. “What about this hair moment?” Adler asks. Aydin jokingly licks her finger and makes a sizzle noise as she touches her own shoulder. Once she’s dressed in her purple velour number complete with a large bow, she did a couple of dabs for the camera.

Fixing her own makeup while in casual clothes, Melissa Gorga sings a line from her song “On Display” in the next frame. She’s then shown walking to set in her purple cut-out dress. Then Dolores Catania gives the camera some love, making a kissy face as she models her strapless gown.

Margaret Josephs is then seen sitting in a director’s chair after getting her makeup done. She tells Adler that she’s feeling “very fabulous” about her glam.

Newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda didn’t make an appearance in the Reel, though both were present for the photoshoot.

Several Fans Weighed in on the Season 13 Promo Looks

The comments section of Adler’s post quickly filled up with fan reactions, with many people really loving the pop of color that production chose to go with for season 13.

“THEY ALL LOOK AMAZING,” one person wrote, adding three fire emoji.

“Everyone looks so snatched and gorgeous,” Page Six’s Evan Real said.

“Dolores looks INCREDIBLE,” a third Instagram user weighed in.

Some of the RHONJ stars shared the promo photo on their respective Instagram feeds and the feedback was generally the same: Fans are loving the looks and are really excited for what’s to come.

Meanwhile, Gorga popped by the comments section to give Adler props for the work he does.

“We are nothing without you,” she wrote along with the heart eyes emoji. Feeling the love, Adler responded with a string of emoji, including the happy emotional emoji and a red heart.

READ NEXT: 5 Biggest Takeaways From the RHONJ Season 13 Trailer