Jessel Taank Fires Back at Brynn Whitfield’s WWHL Comments

Jessel Taank made her thoughts on her “Real Housewives of New York City” co-star Brynn Whitfield clear when she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” on October 1.

Taank was asked to share her thoughts about each of her co-stars and when it came time to spill on Whitfield, she brought up Whitfield’s recent comment that Taank was “forgettable.”

“Brynn said I was forgettable, the last time I was here. When she was on,” Taank pointed out. “I just wanna say, the Jessel memes to the Brynn memes,” she shared, while showing an imbalanced scale with her hands. In another portion of the WWHL episode, Taank said she thought Whitfield’s look at the reunion was the most incongruous with the star’s personality.

Brynn Whitfield Explained on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Why She Said Jessel Taank Was ‘Forgettable’

Taank’s comment was in response to Whitfield’s appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” during which she addressed calling Taank “forgettable” on RHONY’s cast trip to Anguilla. Taank, who was in the audience, called up to Whitfield playfully, “What’s up with that?”

Whitfield confessed to using the term but then explained, “I didn’t mean forgettable in the sense that she’s actually forgettable. It’s just like, it’s funny, whenever we’re together, Jessel’s always the one that kind of gets left out?” During the cast trip to a bar in Anguilla, Taank was forgotten by the server when handing out cocktails.

Whitfield said it wasn’t meant as an insult to Taank but was actually “cute,” explaining, “She’s like the little puppy that is kind of the runt of the litter, and it’s sweet.” However, her clarification didn’t go over well as WWHL host Andy Cohen summarized for Taank, “How does all this land? You’re not forgettable; you’re the runt of the litter.”

Taank quickly pointed out, “Andy, I was to your right, wasn’t I?” in reference to getting the coveted first seat at the recently filmed RHONY reunion.

Jessel Taank & Her Husband Pavit Reconnected During Their Staycation in the 12th Episode of RHONY

During the October 1 episode of “The Real Housewives of New York City,” Taank had a romantic staycation in the city with her husband Pavit away from their twins. Pavit booked the couple into the Ritz-Carlton as the RHONY star got into some lingerie for their night, following confessions that the couple hadn’t had sex since welcoming their twins. “What I’m going through is not new news, we are in a rut and it’s normal,” she shared. “It’s not a scandal.”

Taank had been confronted on a few occasions by her co-stars about the couple’s sex drought as viewers also saw Sai De Silva and Erin Lichy gossip with their husbands about it.

As for Whitfield, she went out with Jenna Lyons to a gay bar and acted as Lyons’ wingwoman to help the newly single fashion designer meet someone. “Brynn’s an amazing wingwoman,” Lyons confessed in a confessional interview. “She’s so vivacious and clearly straight, so she’s not a threat, she’s charming.”

