RHONY Star Reacts to Jenna Lyons Keeping Girlfriend Off Camera

While many fans were pleasantly surprised to see Jenna Lyons return to “The Real Housewives of New York City” for a second season, it didn’t come as a surprise that Lyons’ girlfriend, photographer Cass Bird, would be kept off camera, as Lyons keeps quite a bit of her personal life under wraps on the show.

In an October 5 interview with People, Lyons’ co-star Jessel Taank shared her thoughts on Lyons decision not to include Bird on the show. “I think it really is a double-edged sword,” Taank explained. “At the same time, [my husband] Pavit turned around one day and was like, ‘I didn’t sign up for this. You did. I don’t really feel comfortable being on camera.'”

Taank gave Lyons and Bird some grace with their decision not to show their relationship on-screen, adding, “You can’t really force someone to all of a sudden share their lives on national television. And so I think that’s kind of where Jenna and Cass, their mindset is at.”

Cass Bird’s Mother Nancy Filmed With Jenna Lyons

Although Bird herself is shying away from the Bravo cameras, her mother was happy to join Lyons and film a scene that made the RHONY season 15 premiere. “Nancy is my girlfriend Cass’ mother, and this visit is the first time she and I have ever met. She’s been funny and lovely and sharing stories about Cass. It’s been awesome,” Lyons said of her partner’s mother.

Nancy, along with RHONY’s newest Housewife Racquel Chevremont, helped Lyons purge some of the 100s of shoes sitting dormant in Lyons’ closet. Nancy was not afraid to tell Lyons to get rid of some of her favorite designer shoes, knowing she had plenty left behind.

During the shoe purge, Lyons shared a bit about her relationship with Bird in a confessional, telling viewers, “We’ve known each other for years, we’ve been in each other’s orbit. She’s in the fashion industry, and it’s now been over a year.”

RHONY Cast Discusses Who’s DMs They’ve ‘Slid Into’

The entire RHONY season 15 cast joined Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Today Show ahead of their season premiere, and in a September 26 clip from the interview, the ladies played a game of “Never Have I Ever”.

During the game, the cast was asked to open up as to whether they’ve slid into a celebrities DMs before on social media, and Lyons, Taank, Brynn Whitfield, and Friend of the Housewives Rebecca Minkoff all fessed up.

Hager was quick to ask who, and Whitfield responded, “I just slid into [racecar driver] Lewis Hamilton’s DMs like, last week… I don’t think he’s seen it, that’s what I’m telling myself.”

“I did it to Yrsa Daley-Ward who’s a poet. I know that sounds really corny,” Lyons shared, to a chorus of “Of course”-s from her RHONY co-stars.

“Rihanna for me,” Taank said, explaining that she was having the A-list singer’s back. “She was getting a lot of pressure for not releasing a new album and I was like ‘Take your time sister, you’re all good.'”

Minkoff went last, sharing that her DM was to, “Brooke Shields, she left her phone in my purse. We were at a party together and her phone ended up in my purse, and it turned off before I could actually give it to her, so I slid into her DMs.”

