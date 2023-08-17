Jessel Taank Reveals If She Regrets Comments to Castmates

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Jessel Taank, who joined the show’s cast for its 14th season, appeared on the August 13 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” While filming the episode, alongside comedian Michael Rapaport, Taank participated in a game of “Do! You! Regret It!?” During the game, the mother of two stated that she did regret “making a big stink about the lingerie [her castmate] Jenna Lyons gifted [her]” during a cast trip to the Hamptons.

“I really do, I mean I should have put myself in Jenna’s shoes, it was the most generous, I mean she’s the most thoughtful, I regret it,” said Taank.

Taank also shared she regretted suggesting that her co-star Erin Lichy did not “embrace women that are working” after she seemed surprised that the fashion publicist had gone back to work after having her two-year-old sons, Kai and Rio, in season 14, episode 5.

“Yes, no I think that was definitely misconstrued. I felt in the moment, she wasn’t supporting me but that she’s absolutely — I respect her a lot,” shared Taank.

The mother of two also shared she did not regret some of her comments to her RHONY castmates. For instance, she did not “regret calling the ladies cackling hags.” She also stated that she does not “regret complaining about Erin’s lack of heat and wifi” when staying at her Hamptons home.

Erin Lichy Shared Her Thoughts About Jessel Taank’s Comments Regarding the Lingerie

Lichy spoke about her issues with Taank in an August 2023 interview with “New York Live.” She stated she believed that Taank could have handled receiving her lingerie from Lyons with more grace.

“I think there is a way of saying you don’t like something without hurting someone’s feelings,” said Lichy.

The real estate agent clarified that she does not believe Taank was malicious in her comments.

“I don’t think she did that on purpose, I don’t think she realized what she was saying, but the way it was landing for us was kind of offensive to the designer [of the lingerie] and to Jenna,” stated Lichy.

Lichy went on to say that Lyons was “mortified because she is friends with the designer [of the lingerie].”

She also stated that she believed Taank was “being very honest with how she felt” when she criticized the lingerie. In addition, Lichy shared she thinks the 43-year-old is “the sweetest girl.”

Jessel Taank Discussed Her Dynamic With Her RHONY Castmates

Taank spoke about her dynamic with her RHONY castmates in a July 2023 interview on “New York Live.” She noted that she and her co-stars did get into some “petty feuds” while filming RHONY season 14. She also shared that the RHONY season 14 cast experienced “emotional moments.”

“It does get quite intense sometimes too, so I think we have a really good balance of those funny moments,” stated Taank.

When addressing whether she believes she stirred the pot in RHONY season 14, she shared she “think[s] everyone sort of has their moment” on the series.

“In a group of friends, I think that’s always the case, there’s always one person who is a little bit of a neutralizer … you are just having a day. But everyone plays their part and I think that changes as we sort of get through the show,” said Taank.