Oscar-Winning Star Reveals She Rented From Kyle Richards

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, once rented their house to actress Jessica Chastain — but the Oscar winner had no idea she was renting from celebrity landlords.

In 2007, RHOBH fans watched the Umanskys move from a Bel-Air mansion to a new home in Encino, California, but the Bel-Air property sat empty for a while. According to Architectural Digest, after Richards and her family moved out of the house, it was on and off the market for the next few years. In January 2022, the house finally sold for $6.1 million – but in between, there were several famous tenants who rented the place for $20,000 per month or more.

Jessica Chastain Revealed She Didn’t Know She Was Renting Kyle Richards’ House

Jessica Chastain is a Real Housewives fan. In October 2022, the Oscar-winning actress (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) tweeted a selfie with the caption, “It’s binge housewives and never leave the couch kinda weather.”

So perhaps it’s a surprise that when Chastain actually rented a house from a Real Housewives star, she couldn’t quite place it.

During a January 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Chastain shared a surprising reveal with host Andy Cohen.

“I don’t even think anyone knows. I’m gonna say this for the first time: I rented Kyle’s house,” she dished. “I swear that’s true. “

When Cohen asked, “You rented it in Bel-Air?,” Chastain confirmed. “Yes, before Sutton [Stracke] rented it,” she said. “And I didn’t realize it. I was there and my husband picked it out. I’m like, ‘How do I know this place?’ And then at one point, we had an issue with the movie theater. Mauricio showed up!”

Cohen joked that the light bulb went on when Chastain realized, “Wait, this white party I’m having looks a lot like Kyle’s every year.’” The actress noted that the black and white checkered tiles in the foyer also got her.

Two Real Housewives Stars Also Rented Kyle Richards’ House

While Chastain didn’t reveal her rental price, she may not have gotten the friends and family discount given to Sutton Stracke when she rented Richards’ place. A storyline on RHOBH was the fact that Stracke rented the Bel-Air mansion while her own home was being renovated, and that she paid Richards a discounted rate of $20,000 per month, down from the usual $25,000. But Stracke had a costly mishap in the house.

“[Sutton] was a great tenant, although she did almost burn my house down,” Richards said during the RHOBH season 10 reunion, per BravoTV.com. She added that when inspectors did a “walk-through” after Sutton vacated the house, she was told that “the house was almost burned down” due to an incident with the fireplace.

“It is not my fault, I just turned the fireplace on,” Stracke said as a photo of soot-covered fireplace damage flashed for viewers.

According to BravoTV.com, in addition to Stracke, “Real Housewives of Miami” star Larsa Pippen also rented Richards’ house at one point. That reveal was made on Mauricio Umansky’s 2022 Netflix real estate show, “Buying Beverly Hills,” although Reddit users identified the familiar house seen in Pippen’s pics three years earlier.

