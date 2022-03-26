RHONY Star Has a Message for Andy Cohen

The “Real Housewives” universe has been abuzz with news of the upcoming “Real Housewives of New York” reboot since Andy Cohen made the announcement on March 23, and one former RHONY star was quick to respond to the news.

Bravo’s Instagram account shared the news on its page, writing, “#RHONY is getting a reboot AND a new show! Today, Bravo is excited to announce a #RHONY recast and the launch of a second show with some of the most beloved legacy New York Housewives. GO TO SLEEP the link in bio to read Andy’s exclusive interview & to learn more about the new direction for these shows.”

Among the thousands of comments from fans of the franchise, former RHONY star Jill Zarin posted a simple comment, tagging Cohen along with a telephone emoji. It seems as though the OG cast member’s clear interest in joining the RHONY “legacy” show did not come as a surprise to Cohen, as he shared in an interview that he would be expecting her call.

Zarin Previously Said RHONY Needs Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps & Herself

After the first season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” premiered, Zarin told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that they made the whole show about Singer, “Thinking she’ll get back on Housewives of New York, easy.” She then stated, “Listen, I don’t think they could do it without Ramona. They need Ramona. They need Luann and I think they need me.”

RHUGT’s successful first season, filmed in Turks and Caicos, premiered in November 2021 and featured Singer, de Lesseps, Cynthia Bailey, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Kenya Moore and Kyle Richards.

Zarin is set to appear on the second season of RHUGT, which was filmed in September 2021, alongside fellow “Real Housewives” stars Dorinda Medley, Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Tamra Judge, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille and Vicki Gunvalson.

Cohen Didn’t Reveal Who Would Be Cast on the ‘Legacy RHONY’ But Said He Was Expecting Zarin’s Call

Cohen announced the RHONY reboot news in an interview with Variety, and while he didn’t reveal who Bravo was thinking about casting, he said he expected that Zarin would be the first to reach out to him about it. The outlet wrote that Cohen, in a “perfect Zarin imitation,” said, “Jill is gonna be, like, ‘Am I getting my apple back?'”

He was asked if he already knew who he’d like to see on the RHONY “legacy” show, and he revealed, “In my mind, I do.”

The RHONY reboot will take the form of a two-pronged approach: updating the existing RHONY show with the addition of a more diverse cast and creating a second RHONY show with former cast members. “This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America,” Cohen told Variety:

We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions.

The second RHONY doesn’t have a name yet, but Cohen told Variety that “it’s being referred to internally as RHONY: Throwback or RHONY: Legacy.” There is no timeline for either show, according to the publication, as the Bravo head said the show has to focus on getting the casting right first.

